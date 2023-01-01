The largest of the islands close to Mali Lošinj, Unije has an undulating landscape that abounds with Mediterranean shrubs, pebble beaches and numerous coves and inlets. The island’s only settlement is a picturesque fishing village of gabled stone houses.

Travel agencies in Mali Lošinj sell excursions to Unije, while Jadrolinija has a passenger-only ferry that travels between Mali Lošinj and Unije (adult/child 16/8KN, 1½ hours) twice daily. A daily morning catamaran leaves Mali Lošinj for Rijeka and stops in Unije (20KN, 30 minutes) en route.