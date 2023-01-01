Temple of Augustus

Fronted by a high porch supported by six Corinthian columns, this small but perfectly proportioned temple was built sometime between 2 BC and AD 14. It survived the Christian era by being converted into a church, only for it to be destroyed by a bomb in 1944. The subsequent stone-by-stone reconstruction has brought it back to something closely approaching its former glory, and it now houses a small archaeological display.

It was once one of a pair of matching temples fronting the Forum – the civic heart of Roman and medieval Pula – but all that survives of its twin, the Temple of Diana, can be seen incorporated into the rear wall of the 13th-century city hall next door.