Zerostrasse

Pula

LoginSave

This underground system of tunnels was built before and during WWI to shelter the city's population and serve as storage for ammunition. Now you can walk through several of its branches, which all lead to the middle where there's a photo exhibition on early aviation in Pula. There are three entrances, the easiest of which to find is by the taxi stand on Giardini.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Euphrasian Basilica.

    Euphrasian Basilica

    27.74 MILES

    Top billing in Poreč goes to the 6th-century Euphrasian Basilica, a World Heritage Site and one of Europe’s finest intact examples of Byzantine art. Built…

  • Ancient ruins of arena

    Roman Amphitheatre

    0.26 MILES

    Pula’s most famous and imposing sight is this 1st-century oval amphitheatre, overlooking the harbour northeast of the old town. It's a huge and truly…

  • Pula Croatia, Istria Peninsula 17.09.2018..Temple of Augustus..Arch of the Sergii..Pula Communal Palace; Shutterstock ID 1232040358; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Temple of Augustus

    0.3 MILES

    Fronted by a high porch supported by six Corinthian columns, this small but perfectly proportioned temple was built sometime between 2 BC and AD 14. It…

  • Lubenice Beach

    Lubenice Beach

    23.27 MILES

    One of Kvarner’s most remote and beautiful beaches, this secluded cove is accessed by following a steep path through the scrub. The 45-minute descent is a…

  • Rovinj, Croatia - May 22, 2018: St. Euphemia's Basilica, Rovinj, Croatia. Аn ancient church with a bell tower.; Shutterstock ID 1138512785; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    St Euphemia's Church

    18.18 MILES

    Built from 1725 to 1736, this imposing structure – the largest baroque church in Istria – dominates Rovinj from its hilltop location in the middle of the…

  • Beli Beach

    Beli Beach

    29.71 MILES

    An archetypal Adriatic beach – secluded, wonderfully quiet and strewn with pebbles – 130m below the pretty village of Beli.

  • VODNJAN, CROATIA - MAY 8: Church of St. Blaise and bell tower on May 8, 2014. Vodnjan or Dignano is a old town in Istria County, situated 10 km north of Pula ; Shutterstock ID 193015502; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    St Blaise’s Church

    6.28 MILES

    This handsome neobaroque church was completed in 1800 but commenced 40 years earlier, when Venice was still the style-setter for Istria. With its 63m-high…

  • Medieval Castle Pazin in Istria, Croatia; Shutterstock ID 1026890800; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Castle

    25.91 MILES

    Looming over the chasm, Pazin’s castle is the largest and best-preserved medieval structure in all of Istria. First mentioned in AD 983, the castle has…

View more attractions

Nearby Pula attractions

1. Arch of the Sergii

0.11 MILES

Also known as the Golden Gate (Zlatna vrata), this majestic arch was erected around 27 BC to commemorate three brothers from the Sergius family who fought…

2. Istria Historical & Maritime Museum

0.13 MILES

Since ancient times the 34m hill at the centre of Pula's old town has been fortified. The current star-shaped fortress was built by the Venetians in the…

3. Tržnica

0.19 MILES

City life in Pula revolves around its gorgeous 1903 succession-style market building, and the produce stalls and cafes that surround it.

5. St Francis' Monastery & Church

0.21 MILES

Built in 1285, Pula's Franciscan monastery has an extraordinary 15th-century gilded altarpiece behind the altar of its cavernous church – but that's not…

6. Partisan Memorial

0.22 MILES

Officially known as the 'National Liberation Resistance Fighters & Fascist Terror Victims in Istria Memorial', this monument honours the many thousands of…

8. Roman Floor Mosaic

0.24 MILES

One of the intriguing things about Pula is the way that Roman relics pop up in the most unlikely of places. This remarkably well-preserved 3rd-century…