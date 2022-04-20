Pula

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Getty Images/Cultura RF

Overview

A wealth of Roman architecture lifts otherwise-workaday Pula (ancient Polensium; Pola in Italian) from the humdrum. The star of the show is the remarkably well-preserved Roman amphitheatre, smack in the heart of the city, which dominates the streetscape and doubles as a venue for summer concerts and festivals.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ancient ruins of arena

    Roman Amphitheatre

    Pula

    Pula’s most famous and imposing sight is this 1st-century oval amphitheatre, overlooking the harbour northeast of the old town. It's a huge and truly…

  • Pula Croatia, Istria Peninsula 17.09.2018..Temple of Augustus..Arch of the Sergii..Pula Communal Palace; Shutterstock ID 1232040358; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Temple of Augustus

    Pula

    Fronted by a high porch supported by six Corinthian columns, this small but perfectly proportioned temple was built sometime between 2 BC and AD 14. It…

  • Group of moon jellyfish glittering in dark blur water, Pula aquarium, Croatia.; Shutterstock ID 673227595; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Pula Aquarium

    Pula

    Not just any fish tank, this extraordinary aquarium occupies an entire 19th-century military fort – one of 55 built to defend the Austro-Hungarian Empire…

  • Partisan Memorial

    Partisan Memorial

    Pula

    Officially known as the 'National Liberation Resistance Fighters & Fascist Terror Victims in Istria Memorial', this monument honours the many thousands of…

  • Istria Historical & Maritime Museum

    Istria Historical & Maritime Museum

    Pula

    Since ancient times the 34m hill at the centre of Pula's old town has been fortified. The current star-shaped fortress was built by the Venetians in the…

  • Arch of the Sergii

    Arch of the Sergii

    Pula

    Also known as the Golden Gate (Zlatna vrata), this majestic arch was erected around 27 BC to commemorate three brothers from the Sergius family who fought…

  • Roman Floor Mosaic

    Roman Floor Mosaic

    Pula

    One of the intriguing things about Pula is the way that Roman relics pop up in the most unlikely of places. This remarkably well-preserved 3rd-century…

  • Zerostrasse

    Zerostrasse

    Pula

    This underground system of tunnels was built before and during WWI to shelter the city's population and serve as storage for ammunition. Now you can walk…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Pula

An aerial view of Pula's remarkably intact Roman Amphitheatre, beside the sea.

Beaches

Five reasons to love Istria, Croatia’s heart-shaped peninsula

Apr 25, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Pula with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Pula