Partisan Memorial

Officially known as the 'National Liberation Resistance Fighters & Fascist Terror Victims in Istria Memorial', this monument honours the many thousands of partisans and their supporters killed in Istria during WWII. Behind the main sculptural piece is a set of busts of prominent figures led, naturally, by Tito. Look for Ruža Petrović, depicted wearing a headscarf. In 1944 she was tortured by Italian fascists and had her eyes gouged out; after the war she founded a society for the blind.