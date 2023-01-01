Pazin Chasm

Pazin’s most renowned site is undoubtedly this 100m-deep abyss, through which the Pazinčica River sinks into subterranean passages forming three underground lakes. Its shadowy depths inspired the imagination of Jules Verne, as well as numerous Croatian writers. Visitors can walk the 1.3km marked path inside the natural canyon, which takes about 45 minutes and involves a gentle winding climb.

There are two entrances, one by Hotel Lovac and one by the footbridge that spans the abyss, 100m from the castle. You can enter the cave with an expert speleologist (190KN), if arranged in advance through the tourist office. If the trip into the abyss doesn’t appeal, there’s a viewing point just outside the castle.