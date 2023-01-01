Morosini-Grimani Castle

The northern part of the main square is occupied by this beautiful 13th-century fortified palace. Its present appearance, including its towers, are a legacy of a Venetian makeover in the 16th century. In summertime, the entire castle becomes one big escape room, where groups explore the complex while solving the puzzle. You can also book in for a medieval meal (150KN–400KN) or an evening show featuring sword fights and a witch-burning (80KN).