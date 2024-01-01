Founded in the 4th century and added to until the 15th, Pula's cathedral still has fragments of 5th- and 6th-century mosaics in its floor. The main altar is a Roman sarcophagus holding relics of saints from the 3rd century. Stones from the amphitheatre were used to build the bell tower in 1707.
Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Pula
