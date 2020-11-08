A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine environment and the threats it's facing. Inside this swanky modern centre there's a highly informative video (in a variety of languages), the vertebrae of an 11m fin whale (a baby) and some multimedia displays, including an acoustic room where you can hear dolphin-click communications.
Lošinj Marine Education Centre
