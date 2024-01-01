Church of St Anthony the Hermit

Built in baroque style in 1774 and funded by local seafarers, this pretty pink church is elaborately decked out with marble altars, a rich collection of Italian paintings (including on the ceiling), a pipe organ and relics of St Gregory. It’s normally only open for Sunday Mass, but you can catch a glimpse of the interior through its metal gate.
