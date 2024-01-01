Church of St Anthony the Hermit

Lošinj Island

LoginSave

Built in baroque style in 1774 and funded by local seafarers, this pretty pink church is elaborately decked out with marble altars, a rich collection of Italian paintings (including on the ceiling), a pipe organ and relics of St Gregory. It’s normally only open for Sunday Mass, but you can catch a glimpse of the interior through its metal gate.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bell tower of St. Mary's church at Rab, Croatia.

    St Mary's Campanile

    20.56 MILES

    Dating from the 12th century, this is Rab’s tallest bell tower and one of the most beautiful on the entire Croatian coast. The 26m edifice is topped with…

  • Lošinj Marine Education Centre

    Lošinj Marine Education Centre

    0.06 MILES

    A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine…

  • Rab island, Croatia - July 19, 2018: The Paradise beach in Lopar, Croatia. South-east Europe.

    Paradise Beach

    23.98 MILES

    One of Croatia's best beaches, this sickle of fine sand hems Lopar's southern flank and is the biggest attraction in these parts. Backed by all sorts of…

  • Lubenice Beach

    Lubenice Beach

    26.66 MILES

    One of Kvarner’s most remote and beautiful beaches, this secluded cove is accessed by following a steep path through the scrub. The 45-minute descent is a…

  • Krivica Beach

    Krivica Beach

    1.44 MILES

    If you only want to hit one beach, drive 5km to the turn-off for Krivica. It’s a 30-minute descent from the parking area to this idyllic, sheltered bay,…

  • Sahara Beach

    Sahara Beach

    25.19 MILES

    Sahara Beach is a popular nudist spot in a gorgeous but shallow bay. Look for the signpost pointing off the main road before you reach Paradise Beach; it…

  • Silba

    Silba

    14.03 MILES

    In the outer reaches of the archipelago that stutters out into the Adriatic from the Northern Dalmatian coast, Silba Island is a pretty detour if you're…

  • Susak

    Susak

    9.64 MILES

    Tiny, car-free Susak i s a popular day trip from Mali Lošinj. A thick layer of fine sand blankets the underlying limestone, creating excellent beaches…

View more attractions

Nearby Lošinj Island attractions

1. Tower Museum

0.02 MILES

This striking defence tower, in the maze of streets set back from the harbour, was built by the Venetians in 1455 to defend the town from pirates. It now…

2. Lošinj Marine Education Centre

0.06 MILES

A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine…

3. Garden of Fine Scents

1.24 MILES

This fragrant paradise on the southern edge of town has more than 250 native plant varieties plus 100 exotic species, all framed with gromače (traditional…

4. Krivica Beach

1.44 MILES

If you only want to hit one beach, drive 5km to the turn-off for Krivica. It’s a 30-minute descent from the parking area to this idyllic, sheltered bay,…

5. Church of the Nativity

1.59 MILES

The parish church (built 1696–1775) towers over the town from the ridge. Inside are some notable artworks, including a painting of the Nativity by an 18th…

6. Fritzy Palace

1.8 MILES

The largest branch of the three-headed Lošinj Museum (the others are in Osor and Veli Lošinj), this grand mansion houses a trio of distinct collections: a…

7. Sea Turtle Rescue Centre

2.14 MILES

Small but extremely interesting, this centre is dedicated to rehabilitating injured sea turtles, most of which have been entangled in plastic or fishing…

8. Ilovik

4.88 MILES

Off the coast south of Veli Lošinj, Ilovik is a hilly island known for its profusion of flowers. Overgrown with oleanders, roses and eucalyptus trees, it…