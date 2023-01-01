Fritzy Palace

The largest branch of the three-headed Lošinj Museum (the others are in Osor and Veli Lošinj), this grand mansion houses a trio of distinct collections: a moderately interesting set of mainly 17th- and 18th-century paintings, a more interesting array of early-20th-century photographs, and a fascinating display of 20th-century art.

The most intriguing exhibit is one of the smallest: a 10cm-high, possibly Etruscan, clay statue dating from the 7th century BC known as the 'Lady of Čikat'. In the modern section, look out for works by Croatia's three most important 20th-century sculptors: Ivan Meštrović, Frano Kršinić and Antun Augustinčić.