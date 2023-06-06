Overview

Mali Lošinj, the largest town on Lošinj Island, is a stunner. Set at the apex of a long natural harbour and ringed by graceful, gently weathered Mediterranean town houses and green hills, the town straddles both coasts on the narrowest section of the island. A string of imposing 19th-century sea-captains’ houses lines the seafront, and even with the summer tourist commotion, this historic quarter retains its charm and atmosphere.