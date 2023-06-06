Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mali Lošinj, the largest town on Lošinj Island, is a stunner. Set at the apex of a long natural harbour and ringed by graceful, gently weathered Mediterranean town houses and green hills, the town straddles both coasts on the narrowest section of the island. A string of imposing 19th-century sea-captains’ houses lines the seafront, and even with the summer tourist commotion, this historic quarter retains its charm and atmosphere.
Mali Lošinj
The largest branch of the three-headed Lošinj Museum (the others are in Osor and Veli Lošinj), this grand mansion houses a trio of distinct collections: a…
Mali Lošinj
Small but extremely interesting, this centre is dedicated to rehabilitating injured sea turtles, most of which have been entangled in plastic or fishing…
Mali Lošinj
The parish church (built 1696–1775) towers over the town from the ridge. Inside are some notable artworks, including a painting of the Nativity by an 18th…
Mali Lošinj
This fragrant paradise on the southern edge of town has more than 250 native plant varieties plus 100 exotic species, all framed with gromače (traditional…
