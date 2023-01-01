Church of the Assumption

It hasn't been a cathedral since 1828, when the diocese was dissolved, but locals still refer to this, their grandest church, as the katedrala. Its striking facade has stripes of pink and cream stone, and a Gothic-style pietà over the door. Inside, key features include 15th-century choir stalls and weathered pillars. It’s been remodelled a lot over the years, but mosaics found here indicate that this has been a Christian place of worship since the 4th or 5th century.

Its opening hours are erratic, but you can usually peer in through the metal grille.