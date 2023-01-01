For one of Krk's best beaches, head south of Punat on the lonely road to Stara Baška. It’s a superlative drive, through steep, parched hills and lunar scenery. Stara Baška itself is a run-of-the-mill tourist sprawl of holiday homes and caravan parks, but 500m before the first campsite there's a series of gorgeous pebble-and-sand coves with wonderful swimming. Park on the road and then walk down one of the rocky paths for five minutes to get to the coast.