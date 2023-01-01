For one of Krk's best beaches, head south of Punat on the lonely road to Stara Baška. It’s a superlative drive, through steep, parched hills and lunar scenery. Stara Baška itself is a run-of-the-mill tourist sprawl of holiday homes and caravan parks, but 500m before the first campsite there's a series of gorgeous pebble-and-sand coves with wonderful swimming. Park on the road and then walk down one of the rocky paths for five minutes to get to the coast.
Stara Baška
Top choice in Krk Island
