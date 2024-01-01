At the summit of a hill, this bell tower has a Glagolitic inscription above the entrance stating that it was built in 1527 and was, for a time, used as a prison.
Bell Tower
Krk Island
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
For one of Krk's best beaches, head south of Punat on the lonely road to Stara Baška. It’s a superlative drive, through steep, parched hills and lunar…
Nearby Krk Island attractions
