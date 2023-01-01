Košljun Franciscan Monastery

The tiny island of Košljun contains a 16th-century Franciscan monastery built on the site of a 12th-century Benedictine abbey. Taxi boats wait at Punat harbour, ready to shuttle people across to the island (25KN return); in summer there’ll be plenty of interested parties with whom you can share a ride. Visitors should dress modestly.

Highlights include a large, appropriately chilling Last Judgment, painted in 1653 and housed in the monastery church. There's also a small museum with religious paintings, an ethnographic collection and a rare copy of Ptolemy’s Atlas printed in Venice in the late 16th century. Allow extra time to stroll around the forested island and admire its 400 plant species. There are no beaches or swimming on the island.