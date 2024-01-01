Ruta

Cres Island

This local collective promotes the island’s cultural tradition of wool weaving and felting. Using the discarded wool of indigenous Cres sheep, the craftspeople make wonderful slippers, hats, handbags and clothes. If you're lucky enough to find someone here you can see the workshop, learn about felting and maybe even try it yourself.

  • Ancient ruins of arena

    Roman Amphitheatre

    28.08 MILES

    Pula’s most famous and imposing sight is this 1st-century oval amphitheatre, overlooking the harbour northeast of the old town. It's a huge and truly…

  • Trsat Castle, fort interior courtyard, Rijeka, Kvarner Region, Croatia

    Trsat Castle

    25.77 MILES

    High on a hill above the city, this semiruined 13th-century fortress offers magnificent vistas from its bastions and ramparts, looking down the Rječina…

  • Pula Croatia, Istria Peninsula 17.09.2018..Temple of Augustus..Arch of the Sergii..Pula Communal Palace; Shutterstock ID 1232040358; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Temple of Augustus

    28.52 MILES

    Fronted by a high porch supported by six Corinthian columns, this small but perfectly proportioned temple was built sometime between 2 BC and AD 14. It…

  • Stara Baška

    Stara Baška

    12.48 MILES

    For one of Krk's best beaches, head south of Punat on the lonely road to Stara Baška. It’s a superlative drive, through steep, parched hills and lunar…

  • Bell tower of St. Mary's church at Rab, Croatia.

    St Mary's Campanile

    22.39 MILES

    Dating from the 12th century, this is Rab’s tallest bell tower and one of the most beautiful on the entire Croatian coast. The 26m edifice is topped with…

  • Rab island, Croatia - July 19, 2018: The Paradise beach in Lopar, Croatia. South-east Europe.

    Paradise Beach

    18.84 MILES

    One of Croatia's best beaches, this sickle of fine sand hems Lopar's southern flank and is the biggest attraction in these parts. Backed by all sorts of…

  • Lubenice Beach

    Lubenice Beach

    6.71 MILES

    One of Kvarner’s most remote and beautiful beaches, this secluded cove is accessed by following a steep path through the scrub. The 45-minute descent is a…

  • Sahara Beach

    Sahara Beach

    18.71 MILES

    Sahara Beach is a popular nudist spot in a gorgeous but shallow bay. Look for the signpost pointing off the main road before you reach Paradise Beach; it…

1. St Mary of the Snow Church

0.05 MILES

Just inside the main harbour gate, this church is notable for its Renaissance portal with a relief of the Virgin and Child. A glassed-in foyer allows you…

2. Trg Frane Petrića

0.06 MILES

Right by the harbour, the main town square was the scene of public announcements, financial transactions and festivals under Venetian rule. It’s now the…

3. Cres Museum

0.07 MILES

Housed in the Arsan Renaissance palace just off the harbour front, this local museum is worth the modest entry fee for its 16th-century Venetian…

4. Valun Beach

4.47 MILES

Around the headland to the northwest of the village, you'll find a lovely pebble beach bordered by pines. It's much quieter than the beach just east of…

5. St Mark's Church

4.53 MILES

The parish church houses the village's main sight: the 11th-century Valun Tablet. Inscribed in both Glagolitic and Latin, this tombstone reflects the…

6. Lubenice Beach

6.71 MILES

One of Kvarner’s most remote and beautiful beaches, this secluded cove is accessed by following a steep path through the scrub. The 45-minute descent is a…

7. Cathedral of the Assumption

9.33 MILES

This imposing 12th-century Romanesque structure was built on the site of Roman baths and an early Christian basilica. Inside, note the rare early…

8. Kaštel

9.35 MILES

This crumbling seafront fortress guarded the old town from pirate attacks. Check out the inscribed Liburnian and Roman stones displayed in the courtyard…