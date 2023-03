This 8.3-hectare park abuts the old town and stretches along the coast to the marina at Palit. It was originally used as a place to graze cattle but was planted in forest in the 19th century, much to the consternation of the townsfolk. It's leafy and deliciously cool on a summer day – pack a picnic from the supermarket at the harbour and enjoy a couple of hours chilling on the grass. There's a good children's playground at the harbour end.