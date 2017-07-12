Dubrovnik Discovery Day Trip from Split or Trogir

After meeting your tour guide in the morning at the Split promenade or at your hotel or in Trogir, you'll start our full day experience of the fabled city of Dubrovnik, an UNESCO World Heritage site.Sit back and relax as you embark on a 3 h drive with our air-conditioned coach. Enjoy the scenic route along the new highway and as we slowly move to the coastal road it opens up the amazing panoramic views of Dalmatian islands and the wonderful delta of the river Neretva with the endless fruit and vegetables fields which represent the main living economy of this beautiful area.You will arrive to Dubrovnik, legendary city known as 'Pearl of the Adriatic' before noon. Upon arrival you will be welcomed by our professional tour guide who is a local resident with years of experience whose passion for the city will be evident as you walk these ancient streets and marvel at the rich architectural ensemble all around you. Your guided tour lasts for about an hour and a half with the start at the monumental Pile Gate, located at the top of Stradun, the splendid main promenade street of the Old Town.Keep walking to the Franciscan Monastery, whose cloister is one of the most magnificent sites in the city and then to the house of the oldest pharmacy in Europe opened in 1317. A little further is Sponza Palace, notable for its portico with columns and elaborate stone carvings which today houses the State Archives. Your tour ends with a visit to the Cathedral which was built on the ruins of a 12thC church but then destroyed by the great earthquake of 1667. Having experienced the most important parts of the Old Town, you will have four hours of free time to go back and explore its hidden corners by yourself. Feel free to climb the stairs to the walls that allow you to walk around the Old Town from high up on its ramparts; or take a cable car for a stunning view of the famous red tile roofs and the sea. Dubrovnik is yours to discover! After a day spent in Dubrovnik, join your group for a drive back to Split or Trogir where you will finish your tour on the original departure point.