Welcome to Trogir
The old town has retained many intact and beautiful buildings from its age of glory between the 13th and 15th centuries. In 1997 its profuse collection of Romanesque and Renaissance buildings earned it World Heritage status.
While it's easily reached on a day trip from Split, Trogir also makes a good alternative base to the big city and a relaxing place to spend a few days.
Diocletian Palace Tour and Optional Trogir Trip
Meet your guide outside Diocletian Palace and then head inside to discover the delights of its incredible ruins. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the palace was originally built as a lavish home for the Roman Emperor Diocletian, but became more like a city in its own right as more buildings were added to it throughout the ages.Start with a tour of the cellars to explore its network of subterranean tunnels, and then head back above ground to visit Peristyle Square as your guide regales you with tales about flamboyant Emperor Diocletian. Walk around, soaking up the square’s hustle and bustle, and admire the beautiful Cathedral of St Duje – named after the city’s patron saint. Visit the Temple of Jupiter, and then finish your morning tour at colorful Split Market, where your guide will give you tips for the best stalls to visit. If you want to continue exploring the surrounding area with a guide, then upgrade to include a tour of Trogir, too. After a short break at the market, meet your guide and board your minibus for a scenic drive along the Dalmatian Coast to the coastal inlet of Trogir — sandwiched between Croatia’s mainland and the island of Ciovo. Once surrounded by city walls, Trogir’s historical center has been awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in recognition of its architecture that dates back to Hellenistic times.On a leisurely paced walking tour, gaze in admiration at the town’s pretty Romanesque churches, complemented by Venetian Renaissance and Baroque buildings. Hear tales of Trogir’s many different rulers and see the imprint that they left around the town as you walk. Stop to look inside Trogir’s masterpiece — beautiful St Lawrence Cathedral — and hear how it was designed by the famous Romanesque architect Radovan. Admire its architecture, pose for pictures and then return to your minibus for the journey back to Split, finishing your tour at the start point in the afternoon.
Plitvice Lakes National Park Tour from Split or Trogir
Meet your tour guide at main meeting point or at your hotel to start the full day tour to National Park Plitvice Lakes. With comfortable, air-conditioned minivan or bus ride through the countryside towards this unique Croatian jewel you just need to sit back, relax and listen to your tour guide's interesting stories about the park and Croatia. The unity and harmony of the 16 lakes and their rare natural and cultural value is not only famous throughout Croatia, but also worldwide; earning this remarkable national park a coveted place on UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites. Arriving at Plitvice, you'll walk through these ancient woodlands led by your experienced guide. The guide will show you the whole park walking through the breathtaking nature and taking a tram and boat ride with nice panoramic views. Walking on cca 5 km route, make sure you have comfortable shoes for walking and extra battery for camera as you`ll have lot of photo opportunities. The path takes you across Gornja Jezera (Upper Lakes), and then it's time for a magical boat ride within the sound of the waterfalls to Donja Jezera (Lower Lakes). Wherever you are in Pltivice's it's easy to see why its travertine marble formations are such an extraordinary natural phenomenon. The barriers, sills and other forms created in these lakes, karst rivers and streams is still an ongoing process that shapes the wonderful landscapes that make your walk through the park so enjoyable. Its these same travertine formations that have and are still creating the numerous magnificent waterfalls here. Over time, the water changes its course, leaving some barriers dry as it deposits new layers elsewhere. This constant evolution makes the Plitvice Lakes never look the same. The best way to actually see this happening is when you are standing in front of the Great falls, 78 meters high. The roaring thunder of the water as it hits the ground is unforgettable!Your journey ends with a panoramic train ride. Afterward, the guide will suggest nearby local restaurant for an optional lunch to try some local food specialties. After a memorable day in such spectacular forests and lakes you will return to Split or Trogir on the original start point.
Blue Lagoon and Trogir from Split by Speedboat
Begin with a pickup from your centrally located Split hotel (morning departure only). Alternatively, make your own way to the prearranged meeting point. After joining up your professional skipper and small group, hop aboard a gleaming speedboat and bounce across the waves to the Blue Lagoon, a postcard-perfect tropical paradise nestled between three islets — Drvenik Island and the Krknjaši islands —complete with shocking blue water, perennial sunshine and a sandy seabed. Following your exhilarating ride to the lagoon, pull on a provided snorkel mask and dive straight into the crystalline waters to explore life below sea level. Alternatively, simply laze in the sun with a book or cool off with a leisurely swim. After roughly two hours of free time at the Blue Lagoon, return to your boat and dry off during the 30-minute cruise to Trogir, a small medieval town rich with history and cultural heritage. Spend roughly 1.5 hours exploring its UNESCO World Heritage–listed Old Town independently, and see popular sights such as the elegant bell tower and the Cathedral of St Lovro, a three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia. When the time comes, begin the short boat ride back to Split, where your half-day tour concludes with a drop-off at the Riva. Itinerary: From June 1st – September 30th:: MORNING DEPARTURE 09:00 Departure from Waterfront in Split 09:30 Free time in Trogir 10:55 Departure from Trogir 11:20 Swimming and snorkeling inside Blue Lagoon 13:20 Departure from Blue Lagoon 14:00 Arrival in Split AFTERNOON DEPARTURE 14:30 Departure from Waterfront in Split 15:10 Swimming and snorkeling inside Blue Lagoon 17:10 Departure from Blue Lagoon 17:35 Free time in Trogir 19:00 Departure from Trogir 19:30 Arrival in Split May 1st – May 31st & October 1st - 30th: 11:00 Departure from Split Riva 11:40 Arrival in Blue Lagoon, free time 13:40 Departure from Blue Lagoon 14:05 Arrival in Trogir, free time 15:35 Departure from Trogir 16:00 Arrival to Split
Krka Waterfalls and Sibenik Full Day Tour from Split or Trogir
After picking you up at our meeting points or at your hotel, our excursion to one of the most popular sites in Dalmatia begins by driving along the border between the coast and the hinterland. In less than an hour, you will be greeted with a breathtaking view of the town of Trogir and Split surrounded by the sea and a landscape filled with greenery, village households and life. Then it's on to Krka National Park and Skradinski buk, one of the best known natural beauties of Croatia. Our professionally-guided tour includes a fascinating walk through an authentically restored ensemble of small stone houses, workshops, exhibits and watermills which show how water was used to make village life possible and sustainable centuries ago. Then we'll begin our nature walk to enjoy the rich diversity of flora and fauna through a network of forest pathways as well over wooden bridges. After about 90 minutes, our bus will then take you to Roski slap, a beautiful, quiet, untouched natural preserve perfect for swimming and relaxation. After the break you will have the opportunity for an optional lunch in a typical Dalmatian konoba (tavern) where you can taste local delicious traditional food like prosciutto, cheese, hearty bread and wine and local fruits and vegetables. After lunch, we will take a road takes leads us up to one of the most exciting Krka River canyons.Along the way you will enjoy the same kind of breathtaking views that professional photographers capture to illustrate Croatian tourist brochures, like the panorama of Visovac Island. Then we say good-bye to the park continue our trip to the seaside city of Sibenik, to see its main attractions - including St Jacob’s Cathedral, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. We will return to Split/Trogir along the beautiful coastal road, passing by picturesque villages, such as Primosten and Marina, and beautiful offshore islands.
Mostar and Medjugorje Discovery Day Trip from Split or Trogir
After meeting your tour guide in Trogir, Split promenade or at your hotel, you'll begin our day tour with a comfortable air conditioned coach drive to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Enjoy your drive while your tour guide will provide you with interesting information about the places you will visit on the tour. On your way to the ancient Ottoman city of Mostar, after 1h and 45 min drive, you will stop for a coffee break at the walled town of Počitelj - UNESCO World Heritage site. There your tour guide will introduce you with the history of this area. Then your tour continues to Mostar, only half an hour away. In Mostar your local tour guide introduces us to the great history of this city known as 'the window to the Orient'. On a one hour guided tour you'll visit the Old Bazaar, full of picturesque shops and craft workshops, and the Mosque. After this, you'll enjoy a walk along the famous Turkish bridge from the 16thC and you'll have 2,5 hrs of free time for exciting shopping and the opportunity to taste authentic Bosnian specialties like cevapi, pita or burek. Then it's off for a half an hour drive to experience the beauty of Bosnia and Herzegovina on your final destination, one of the most-visited pilgrimage centers in all of Europe - Medjugorje. For believers and those who are looking for spiritual renewal, the most compelling site here is the Mount of Appearance where Virgin Mary is reported to have appeared to children in 1981 for the first time. Your tour guide will help you understand and appreciate why this place of peace and compassion has become such a world-wide destination for pilgrims. You will be able to explore this spiritual place during your 2 hrs of free time. As an option, you may also enjoy some wonderful swimming in nearby Kravice waterfalls. After this beautiful experience you return to Split or Trogir where your tour finishes on the original departure point.
Dubrovnik Discovery Day Trip from Split or Trogir
After meeting your tour guide in the morning at the Split promenade or at your hotel or in Trogir, you'll start our full day experience of the fabled city of Dubrovnik, an UNESCO World Heritage site.Sit back and relax as you embark on a 3 h drive with our air-conditioned coach. Enjoy the scenic route along the new highway and as we slowly move to the coastal road it opens up the amazing panoramic views of Dalmatian islands and the wonderful delta of the river Neretva with the endless fruit and vegetables fields which represent the main living economy of this beautiful area.You will arrive to Dubrovnik, legendary city known as 'Pearl of the Adriatic' before noon. Upon arrival you will be welcomed by our professional tour guide who is a local resident with years of experience whose passion for the city will be evident as you walk these ancient streets and marvel at the rich architectural ensemble all around you. Your guided tour lasts for about an hour and a half with the start at the monumental Pile Gate, located at the top of Stradun, the splendid main promenade street of the Old Town.Keep walking to the Franciscan Monastery, whose cloister is one of the most magnificent sites in the city and then to the house of the oldest pharmacy in Europe opened in 1317. A little further is Sponza Palace, notable for its portico with columns and elaborate stone carvings which today houses the State Archives. Your tour ends with a visit to the Cathedral which was built on the ruins of a 12thC church but then destroyed by the great earthquake of 1667. Having experienced the most important parts of the Old Town, you will have four hours of free time to go back and explore its hidden corners by yourself. Feel free to climb the stairs to the walls that allow you to walk around the Old Town from high up on its ramparts; or take a cable car for a stunning view of the famous red tile roofs and the sea. Dubrovnik is yours to discover! After a day spent in Dubrovnik, join your group for a drive back to Split or Trogir where you will finish your tour on the original departure point.