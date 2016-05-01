Welcome to Pula
Historical attractions aside, Pula is a busy commercial city on the sea that has managed to retain a friendly small-town appeal. Just a short bus ride away, a series of beaches awaits at the resorts that occupy the Verudela Peninsula to the south. Although marred with residential and holiday developments, the coast is dotted with fragrant pine groves, seaside cafes and a clutch of good restaurants. Further south along the indented shoreline, the Premantura Peninsula hides a spectacular nature park, the protected cape of Kamenjak.
Top experiences in Pula
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Pula activities
Brijuni National Park Boat Excursion from Pula
This tour will be arranged on a board of the comfortable ship around the Brijuni National Park and will last 5 hours. The Park is located on the islands in the sea. This place is famous because of its former owner Josip Broz Tito, who had a very rare hobby - he collected exotic animals. You will have a guide on the board of the ship, who will conduct a sightseeing tour around all islands of the National Park and will tell lots of interesting facts about the islands and its famous owners. You will see a wild animal park. The tour programme also includes a dinner on the board of the ship. It includes traditional dishes of the Mediterranean cuisine: fish, chicken fillet or vegetarian dish. You can have an unlimited amount of drinks on board of the ship: wine, mineral water, juices and soda water. The ship also stops on the St. Jerolim island (sveti Jerolim) - (06/2017 - 09/2017). On the island, you will find a nice beach, shower and restaurant. Those who wish can stay there to swim - the ship will be back in 2.5 hours to pick you up. The ship may be accompanied by the dolphins and you will be able to make a nice selfie. Please note that St. Jerolim island (sveti Jerolim) is a part of the National Park and to visit it you should buy an admission ticket. It will be paid separately on the island. The cost of the island admission ticket is 40 HRK or 5,5 Euro. You can buy a ticket from the custodian who meets the visitors at the wharf. Please take the towels, swimsuits and sunscreen creams with you and keep your smile.This is an excursion by traditional boat whose specifications are: m/b Korkyra: hosts up to 80 passengers, vehicle speed is 8 knots, kitchen, 2 WC, covered terrace.
Pula Roman Heritage Walking Tour
Your tour begins with a short overview of ancient Pula in front of the Golden Gate, a triumphal arch erected by the Sergi, a prominent Roman family. Passing through the arch, your expert local guide will take you back through history. Walking through the streets of Roman Pula, you will see the remains of Roman homes near the chapel of St. Mary Formoza as well as fantastic examples of Roman mosaic art. Next, arrive at the center of everyday Roman life: the Forum Romanum, where you will see the Temple of Augustus, dedicated to the goddess Roma and its namesake emperor. Stop for some coffee or tea before moving on to explore the Roman Empire. Visit the remains of an amphitheater that once stood outside the city walls on the hillside of Zaro and from there, you will be directed towards the double doors, so called because of their two arches. Remains of the old city wall are also visible. Simple stone-block doors stand between two Medieval towers while the head of Hercules and his truncheon are carved into the top of a damaged arch. Next, you will visit the Amphitheater where gladiators fought, the pinnacle of Pula's Roman heritage. It was built in the 1st-century AD during the reign of emperor Vespasian at the same time the greatest and most famous building of its kind was constructed: the Roman Colosseum.The particular structure of the Pula amphitheater exemplifies all the traditional methods of ancient construction, setting it aside from others. The underground passages once used by gladiators today display a permanent exhibition calledOlive and Viticulture in Ancient Istria, which presents reconstructions of mills, presses and other machines once used for the production of olive oil and wine as well as amphorae that were used for their storage and transport.In front of the world's sixth largest Roman amphitheater, you will complete your journey through Roman Pula with a memory of the glorious past of the Roman Empire, a heritage we all still imitate and live today.
Pula Walking Tour
Start is usually at the Amphitheater Pula, or somewhere at the city center. If the group wants to enter it, the Amphitheater can be visited (entrance fee not included, approx. 50 kn), or otherwise look from the outside while your guide explains all about it.After explaining Amphitheater, walk towards the ancient city, visiting Twin Gate, Hercules Gate, and market building. If the time allows a short break at the market is possible. Then continue to Sergii Gate, roman mosaic and Forum, then to the harbor, with a view to the shipyard, Cathedral and end at the Kastel Hill (Venetian fortress) overlooking the city. If the time allows walk around the Kastel with a view to ancient roman theater.
Istria Private Day Trip from Pula
You will be picked up from your hotel, then driven to sights that you have previously chosen and advised via mail. For example, if you are in a hotel in Pula, you could be picked up at 9 am and then be driven to Motovun. There you could have a ham, cheese and truffle products tasting in a local shop. Then have a walking tour of the city. When you are done, you could have lunch in one of the local Konobas, something typical like truffles or similar. After lunch, go to Rovinj and do a sightseeing walking tour. Depending on the speed, you can have some free time in the cities, which would allow you to do something on your own as well. Usually you would be back to your hotel at approximately 5:00pm.
Pula Small-Group Walking Tour
The earliest record of a permanent settlement in Pula dates back to the 10th century BC. Your tour will begin with a visit to the Amphitheater where gladiators fought. It was built in the 1st-century AD during the reign of emperor Vespasian at the same time the greatest and most famous building of its kind was constructed: the Roman Colosseum. The particular structure of the Pula amphitheater exemplifies all the traditional methods of ancient construction, setting it aside from others. The underground passages once used by gladiators today display a permanent exhibition called Olive and Viticulture in Ancient Istria, which presents reconstructions of mills, presses and other machines once used for the production of olive oil and wine as well as amphorae that were used for their storage and transport. From the Arena, your tour continues as you walk past the Hercules temple on your way to the town cathedral, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The site of the present-day church has been used for religious worship since ancient Roman times, with the first Christian churches having been built int the late 4th and early 5th centuries. Next, arrive at the center of everyday Roman life: the Forum Romanum, where you will see the Temple of Augustus, dedicated to the goddess Roma and its namesake emperor. Pula Communal Palace sits just beside the temple. The Gothic-style building was constructed mostly with old Roman temples. Next, you will see the Chapel of St. Maria Formosa, an architectural masterpiece. It is one of the two sixth-century chapels built as part of a large Benedictine abbey that was demolished in the 16th century. Its floor and walls were decorated in mosaics, and it was built in the style of Ravenna churches, the only difference being the use of stone instead of brick. Next, step back into Roman times by passing through the Golden Gate, a triumphal arch erected by the Sergi, a prominent Roman family. From there, you will be directed towards the double doors, so called because of the two arches through which one enters the inner courtyard. Remains of city walls are also visible on the same site. Next visit the castle, through one of the perpendicular paths that lead to the top of the city's central hill where a star-shaped castle with four bastions was built in 1630. Your tour ends at another magnificent Roman gathering place: the Small Roman Theater. The remains of scene, semicircular orchestra and tired section for the audience have partly been reconstructed. The special blend of Roman, Byzantine and Venetian heritage with the spirit of Austro-Hungarian empire and Croatian tradition will keep this ancient bilingual city in your heart forever.
Kamenjak Peninsula Bike Tour and Optional Wine Tasting from Pula
Cape Kamenjak, a small peninsula 9,5 km long, 1,5 km wide and with its deeply indented coastline 30 km long. The waters of the sea are nowhere more bluish green and crystal clean than in this locality – the southernmost tip of Istria. The rocky beaches alternate with sandy coves. On a relatively small surface area of Kamenjak, there exists the diversity of 530 plant species, out of which 20 species belong to the orchid family. Kamenjak is situated in a purely natural environment, there are no campsites, hotels or buildings in here. A bit farther on the way, close to the bay of Pinizule, the ancient dinosaur footprints were discovered in the rock slabs several years ago. During the summer period, you can make a break for swimming here (don't forget your swimsuit).