Welcome to Rovinj
The old town is contained within an egg-shaped peninsula. About 1.5km south is the Punta Corrente Forest Park and the wooded cape of Zlatni Rt (Golden Cape), with its age-old oak and pine trees and several large hotels.
Top experiences in Rovinj
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Rovinj activities
Postojna Cave and Predjama Castle Day Trip from Rovinj
Postojna Cave, the queen of all caves, is the best-known cave in the world. It is also the greatest tourist attraction in Slovenia and one of the world’s largest karst monuments. This is the only place in the world where the underground landscape can be traversed on an electric train and where you get to meet this underground kingdom’s most famous inhabitant – the proteus (olm) – up close. A fantastic web of tunnels, passages, galleries and halls, astonishing diversity of karst features, as well as easy access are certainly the main reasons for such popularity of the cave and a large number of visitors (more than 36 million of them in over 200 years).The Predjama Castle reigns over the surrounding area, not far from the Postojna Cave, in the idyllic village of Predjama. This picturesque, magnificent, defiant, mysterious and impregnable castle has been perched up in the middle of a vertical 123-meter high cliff for more than 800 years. Its romantic appeal is further emphasized by the idyllic Lokva River, which disappears into the underground world deep down below the castle. As the only preserved cave castle in Europe, the Predjama Castle offers a unique insight into the building techniques and resourcefulness of people in the Middle Ages, who were looking for and found a safe harbor for themselves right at the entrance into the cave. During a siege that took place in the 15th century, the castle provided a refuge for its best known and most notorious owner - Erazem of Predjama. The legend about the courageous robber baron Erazem, who remained undefeated until one of his servants betrayed him, is still in people’s minds, inspiring and alluring as ever. It was this safe abode of his which helped the brave knight resist the besiegers without much difficulty for more than a year.
Flavours of Istria Tasting Experience from Rovinj
Hidden beneath your Istrian host’s smile is an invitation to taste and discover the real features of this idyllic green-blue land, which are environmental beauty and living history that draw you in; and diligent craftsmanship, witnessed in every field and stone. When you arrive, new scenes reveal themselves to you, intensifying your senses and dismissing the stress of the outside world, replacing it with new friendships and experiences to treasure and share.Three villages of Istria will be visited during our tour:BUZET is located to the far north next to Istria’s border with Slovenia. The core of its history, which dates from the middle ages is found on top of a hill overlooking the arable valley of Istria’s longest river - the Mirna. These days, Buzet is called the "City of Truffles" because its Mirna River forests are uncommonly rich with this delicacy. Some people even say that Istria’s white truffle is on a par with Italy’s white truffle which originates in the country’s Alba region. To honour this truffle, every year Truffle Days are held throughout September and October.- In Buzet we will be tasting local liquors and foods on a village tour.MOTOVUN - In the north of Istria, located high above the Mirna River, is probably the most attractive and famous medieval town of Istria - Motovun. This fascinating site on top of a hill is a characteristic symbol of the interior of Istria. The bell tower, which is 13th century Romanesque-Gothic with a crown that is crenulated, dominates the centre of the historic town from its position adjacent to St Stephen’s 17th century parish church. In the centre square stands the Romanesque Municipal Palace, which was Istria’s biggest secular building at the time it was built; many other historical buildings surround it. Motovun’s forest which reaches down the Mirna River’s valley is particularly good for truffles. Vineyards surround the town from all sides, Istria’s finest wines such as the red Teran, and the white Malvasia are produced from the grapes of these vineyards.- In Motovun we will be tasting Istrian olive oil and truffles on a village tour.NOVIGRAD - Once a peaceful fishing town, over the years has become a compelling touristic destination. Although being so popular among tourists from all around the world, Novigrad has to this day kept its intimate and irresistible charm of a typical quite Mediterranean fishing town. Novigrad isn’t just a real architectural gem filled with astounding historical sights, rich cultural heritage and preserved natural beauty; it is also one of the top Istrian gourmet destinations where one can taste many gastronomic extravagance of the Mediterranean food.- In Novigrad we will be tasting wine during a cellar tour and a village tour.
Pula Day Trip from Rovinj
Pula, like the rest of the region, it is known for its mild climate, smooth sea, beautiful beaches, and unspoiled nature. The city has a long tradition of wine-making, fishing, shipbuilding, and tourism. It has also been Istria's administrative center since ancient Roman times.The most famous and important monument, the starting and ending point of every sightseeing tour is the Amphitheater, popularly called the Arena of Pula, which was once the site of gladiator fights. It was built in the 1st century AD during the reign of Emperor Vespasian, at the same time as the magnificent Colosseum in Rome. Today it is the venue for summer performances, which can seat about 5,000 spectators. The underground passages, once used by the gladiators, nowadays host a regular exhibition of viticulture and olive growing in Istria in ancient times. The exhibits include reconstructions of machines once used for the production of olive oil, wine and amphorae used for storing and transporting olive oil and wine. During our tour you will come across numerous monuments of Roman architecture: the Triumphal Arch of the Sergi from the 1st century B.C., Hercules’ Gate and Twin Gates, the Temple of Augustus, Arena and Small Roman Theatre in the town center.Historical attractions aside, Pula is a busy commercial city on the sea that has managed to retain a friendly small-town appeal. Although marred with residential and holiday developments, the coast is dotted with fragrant pine groves, seaside cafes and a clutch of good restaurants. A unique experience will be moments of relaxation in the main town square, which has managed to retain its role as the meeting place since the Augustan Age.
Istria Private Day Trip from Pula
You will be picked up from your hotel, then driven to sights that you have previously chosen and advised via mail. For example, if you are in a hotel in Pula, you could be picked up at 9 am and then be driven to Motovun. There you could have a ham, cheese and truffle products tasting in a local shop. Then have a walking tour of the city. When you are done, you could have lunch in one of the local Konobas, something typical like truffles or similar. After lunch, go to Rovinj and do a sightseeing walking tour. Depending on the speed, you can have some free time in the cities, which would allow you to do something on your own as well. Usually you would be back to your hotel at approximately 5:00pm.
Highlights of Istria Full-Day Photo Tour from Zagreb
The tour begins with pickup from your hotel in Zagreb, or another nearby city, at 8am. In a private vehicle, accompanied by a professional photographer and guide, head to Motovun, a small village perched above a picturesque valley. Your guide will be able to offer advice for taking some beautiful photographs as you explore Motovun's Roman fortifications, from where you can see the three corners of Istria.Photography guidance is suited to your needs and interests, as well as your equipment.Pass through vineyard-covered hills on your way to popular port town of Rovinj, with its brightly-colored houses dotted along the coastline. Visit the Church of St. Euphemia, a baroque church which dates from 1736. Admire the views of the Italian mainland across the Adriatic, before continuing to Pula, the largest city on the peninsula. This former Austro-Hungarian naval port is chock-full of fortifications, but is perhaps best known for having the sixth-largest surviving Roman amphitheater. The nearby cranes used in shipbuilding light up in different colors each night.At the end of the tour you will be dropped off back at your hotel in Zagreb, arriving at approximately 8pm.
Istria Day Trip from Pula and Medulin
Your driver will meet you at one of the selected hotels in either Pula or Medulin prior to 8:30am (time to be advised at reconfirmation). After boarding your air-conditioned coach and picking up other guests, your tour will begin as you travel back in time to explore the Istrian peninsula mid-morning. First, you'll visit one of the most delightful hilltops villages in Istria - Bale, with its stoned streets winding around the hill. Then after spending about 45 minutes in Bale, you'll board your coach and head to Rovinj. Upon arrival, you'll discover the small city that is also known as 'Little Venice.' See all the tall townhouses set along cobblestone streets. This tiny seaside town looks like a mirror image of its Italian neighbor, only in miniature. You'll spend about 2.5 hours exploring the town and have some free time as well to explore. Drive to Grizini and see a local donkey who welcomes visitors. Here, you'll savor a tasty Istrian lunch lasting about 1-hour long. Finally, you'll board your coach and travel to Porec - an old town built on a small peninsula. Spend about nearly 2 hours to explore the streets and learning about its history, which began more than 2,000 years ago. With this span of time, it makes this old city a cultural monument in itself. Walk the old streets Decumanus and Cardo Maximus, by the remains of Roman temples of Mars and Neptune. See a more important monument - the Euphrasian basilica, one of the most beautiful preserved monuments of early Byzantine art in the Mediterranean. At the end of the tour at around 6pm, you'll depart Porec for Pula and Medulin with an expected return to your hotel by around 7pm.