Covered in oak and pine groves and boasting 10 species of cypress, this verdant expanse was established in 1890 by Baron Hütterott, an Austrian admiral who kept a villa on Crveni Otok. You can swim off the rocks in the bays nestled between the park's three capes: Punta Montauro, Punta Corrente and Punta Scaraba. It's easily reached on foot or bike by following the waterfront south from the harbour.