View of port town and tower of Saint Euphemia's basilica at dusk.

Overview

Rovinj (Rovigno in Italian) is coastal Istria’s star attraction. While it can get overrun with tourists in summer and there aren't a lot of actual sights, it remains an intensely charming place. The old town is contained within an egg-shaped peninsula, webbed with steep cobbled streets and small squares, and punctuated by a tall church tower rising from the highest point. Originally an island, it was only connected to the mainland in 1763 when the narrow channel separating it was filled.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    St Euphemia's Church

    Rovinj

    Built from 1725 to 1736, this imposing structure – the largest baroque church in Istria – dominates Rovinj from its hilltop location in the middle of the…

  • Golden Cape Forest Park

    Golden Cape Forest Park

    Rovinj

    Covered in oak and pine groves and boasting 10 species of cypress, this verdant expanse was established in 1890 by Baron Hütterott, an Austrian admiral…

  • Grisia

    Grisia

    Rovinj

    Lined with galleries and souvenir stores, this cobbled street leads uphill through the old town to St Euphemia. Windows, balconies, portals and squares…

  • Batana Ecomuseum

    Batana Ecomuseum

    Rovinj

    This tiny museum is dedicated to the batana, a flat-bottomed fishing boat that stands as a symbol of Rovinj’s seafaring and fishing traditions. Although…

  • Rovinj City Museum

    Rovinj City Museum

    Rovinj

    Housed in a 17th-century baroque palace, this museum displays temporary exhibitions on the ground floor, 20th-century and contemporary art on the 1st…

  • Balbi Arch

    Balbi Arch

    Rovinj

    This elaborate arch was built in 1679 as the main town gate. The top of the arch is ornamented with a Turkish head on the outside and a Venetian head on…

Articles

Latest stories from Rovinj

An aerial view of Pula's remarkably intact Roman Amphitheatre, beside the sea.

Beaches

Five reasons to love Istria, Croatia’s heart-shaped peninsula

Apr 25, 2019 • 6 min read

