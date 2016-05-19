Welcome to Hvar Town
Visitors wander along the main square, explore the sights on the winding stone streets, swim at the numerous beaches or pop off to the Pakleni Islands to get into their birthday suits – but most of all they come to party. Hvar's reputation as Croatia's premier party town is well deserved.
There are several good restaurants, bars and hotels here, but thanks to the island’s appeal to well-heeled guests, the prices can be seriously inflated. Don’t be put off if you’re on a lower budget though, as private accommodation and multiple hostels cater to a younger, more diverse crowd.
Blue and Green Cave Speedboat Tour from Hvar
Meet your skipper at Hvar port at 9am and board the speedboat for 8-hours of sun, sand, and island hopping. Enjoy the sun and views from the spacious deck and enjoy as your boat heads out over the Adriatic Sea to the spectacular Blue Cave on Biševo island. The incredible aquamarine hues of the water are a natural phenomenon caused by the sunlight pouring in through the cave roof and bouncing off the sandy seabed. After a brief stop to snap some photos and take in the beauty of the Blue cave, cruise through a ‘gateway’ of two high, rocky cliffs to Stiniva Bay. Though at first the bay seems small, it opens out into a stunning sandy paradise. The next stop is the famous Green Cave on Ravnik island. Here you can cool off with a refreshing swim in the emerald waters, or perhaps simply enjoy the view as you enjoy some complimentary snacks onboard. Continuing onwards, sail to Budikovac – a tiny islet known for its unspoilt beauty and sheltered lagoon. Here the boat will drop anchor to allow some time for lazing on the pebble beach or swimming and snorkeling in the idyllic turquoise waters. Snorkeling equipment is provided on board. Board the boat again for a visit to Stonćica, a long and picturesque inlet on Vis Island, topped by a stone lighthouse. Here you can relax on the beach, play a game on the sandy volleyball court, or refuel with a drink at the beach bar (own expense). After one last stop at Palmižana on the Pakleni islands, the boat returns to Hvar where the tour comes to an end at Hvar port.Please note: In cases where Blue Cave may be closed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, you'll visit the fishing village of Komiza on the island of Vis.
Dalmatian Coast Islands, Caves, Snorkeling from Split
Start your journey early in the morning in Split harbor where all of the passengers board on one of the speedboats. The boat goes directly to the island Biševo where there is enough time to marvel at the worldwide famous Blue Cave and its crystal clear waters. After visiting this unique naturalistic site, proceed to the nearby island of Vis to visit Stiniva Cove, a beautiful bay and one of the many famous beauty spots surrounding the Croatian islands. We continue the route to your next sightseeing - the well-known Green Cave on island Ravnik. Blue Lagoon on island Budikovac is reserved for snorkeling. After this activity the speedboat takes us to Devil's islands where guests have enough free time for lunch at their own expense. The next stop is Hvar island where guests can spend their free time sightseeing and wandering the streets in Hvar town. Later in the evening it's time to return to Split city and the bay of Matejuška.Itinerary:07:30 Departure Split (8:00 May & October)09:30 Island Bisevo (Blue cave) 11:00 Island Vis (Stiniva bay) 11:30 Island Ravnik (Green cave sightseeing) 12:00 Island Budikovac (Blue lagoon - swimming and snorkeling) 13:30 Devils islands (Lunch and beach) 15:30 Island Hvar (Hvar town) 18:30 Arrival Split Itinerary can be adjusted in case of bad weather conditions. Time schedule can be changed in high season.
Hvar Wine Tasting Tour
Once you are picked up from Hvar, travel to Jelsa or Vrboska where you'll visit one of the most famous Croatian winemakers. Situated in Jelsa, a small coastal town which has a very proud and long wine-making tradition. The Tomić family and ten other people from the island of Hvar work in the winery. They cultivate indigenous grapes, but experiment with new ones as also. They are constantly enhancing the production of red, white and rose varieties with modern technologies, but pay particular attention to Prošek, the original Dalmatian wine made from selected and dried grapes of the highest quality local varieties. In the wine cellar you will have the opportunity to taste 4 to 5 different wines together with a specific wine guide, who will describe the individual wines and provide all information needed with islands finest local appetizers.Residing in Vrboska, the Carić family have been involved with vineyards for as long as they remember, however it was not before Vino Hvar was established that they started producing their own wines, “Carič wines.” Their work in the vineyards is just as important to them as their work in the winery. They have 5-hectares of vineyards in a specially designated wine growing area known as “Vinogorje Hvar.” They also purchase a minimal amount of grapes from contract growers to compliment their crop. They also grow indigenous varieties, such as Plavac Mali, Bogdanjuša, Kuč, Maraština, Darnekuša and Pošip. Their wines have an individual story from the vineyard to the winery. You will have the opportunity to taste 4 - 5 different wines together with a specific wine guide, who will describe the individual wines and provide all information needed with islands finest local appetizers.Hvar wine tasting tour includes one of the above mentioned wineries.
Blue Cave and Hvar Tour - 5 Islands Tour from Split
After meeting you at a prearranged location, you will start your tour traveling to the small island of Bisevo and experience the hidden Blue cave. The Blue cave is one of the best known natural beauties on the Adriatic see. This is the best time of the day to see all magic playing between sun and this cave. While sunlight reflects through the water coming from the white floor of the cave and bathes the cave in aquamarine light, objects in the water appear to be silver. After Blue cave, the next stop of this tour is nice fisherman's place, Komiza on the island of Vis. After a pleasant sightseeing in Komiza we will take you to Stiniva bay for sightseeing. This uncommon shaped cove makes this place unique. Your next visit is at the Green cave, a big cave which is characteristic because of the sun light coming through a hole on the cave's top, spreading sparkling green light on the sea inside, along the bottom, and walls. Onward to swimming time on Budikovac Island or Smokova bay (guest chooses which location). After your experiences on Vis, continue on to Hvar island for a lunch break and sightseeing. With all the impressions that you got on this tour we are ready to return back toward Split. 7:10am/7:50am | Departure from Trogir/Split9:30am-10:30am | Sightseeing of Blue Cave10:45am-11:45am | Free time in Komiza town12:00pm-1:00pm | Sightseeing(swimming possible) of Stiniva bay and the Green Cave1:00pm-2:00pm | Relaxing in budikovac bay - Blue lagoon or Smokova bay beach2:30pm-5:00pm | Free time for lunch and sightseeing in Hvar town6:15pm/6:45pm | Back in Split/TrogirItinerary can be adjusted to weather conditions.
Blue Cave and Vis Culinary Day Trip from Hvar
Head to the Hvar city port at 9am to meet your guide and tour group, then board a boat for the trip to Vis, a short distance off the Dalmatian coast. Vis' most famous landmark is the Blue Cave, a natural phenomena bathed in silver-blue light. Marvel at its otherworldly beauty and take plenty of photos. You will then travel by private care to Stivina Bay, protected by two high, rugged cliffs that make for a dramatic backdrop. Once inside the bay, you get the feeling you are in a solid stone amphitheatre. A visit to Green Cave on the small island of Ravnik is the last stop before lunch.Get back on the boat and sail to Rukavac Bay, where a car will take you into Vis' picturesque countryside, through vineyards and olive groves, for a culinary history experience. Taste local varietals under a canopy of mulberry trees and sit down for a traditional Croatian meal at a one of the island's most authentic family-owned restaurant. Taste peka, a typical Croatian dish that is slowly cooked under a metal bell over coals. Sip wines virtually unknown outside the Dalmatian coast, such as Vugava. Learn about the country's culinary traditions through your guide's engaging commentary.After lunch, return to Hvar the way you came.Please note: In cases where Blue Cave may be closed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, you'll visit the fishing village of Komiza on the island of Vis.
Small-Group Sea Kayaking Adventure from Hvar Island to the Pakleni Islands
Explore the myriad of the Pakleni Islands, a divine collections in front of Hvar, whose pine trees provide shade to numerous idyllic coves. There is time to swim, snorkel, chill, get a coffee or refreshing drink at beach bar. Kayak slowly back to Hvar in the early afternoon. 3- 4 hour tour. The length of the route is 3-5 Nm, with one or two beach stops - depending of the weather conditions and pace of the group. We cover part of the archipelago which is closer to Hvar town, passing by the islands of Jerolim and Marinkovac. If the weather permits we would sea kayak outside of the channel to the south side of the islands, experiencing open sea and unlimited views over the horizon. In case of south winds, we would need to stay within the channel exploring the north side of the islands, protected from the winds. The tour starts from Krizna luka beach, just 7min walk from the city centre. As you arrive to the beach our guide(s) will prepare sea kayaks for you (double or single). You will get some dry bags to store your personal items. Before we start the tour, we would need to adjust the sea kayak steering system for each kayak, according to your height, so we would be sure that you will feel comfortable in the kayak once we set of to the sea. Once the gear is set (PFDs, drybags, paddles), we will have a short safety talk and introduction to basic sea kayaking techniques, so we would do our best so you could enjoy your tour. Once we set of to the sea, usually it takes about 30-45min to cross the channel and to reach Pakleni islands. And about 45min -1h before we exit to our first beach. While we paddle, if weather permits, we will stop in several occasions - floating in our kayaks to relax, enjoying views and hearing some explanations about our surroundings from your guide(s) or taking pictures. While on the beach enjoy your time swimming, relaxing or simply grab mask and snorkel and explore on your own. There will be opportunity to have a coffee, refreshing drink or light meal at one of the beach bars during the break. The tour ends when we return back to Hvar around 2pm to 2:30pm.