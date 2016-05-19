Small-Group Sea Kayaking Adventure from Hvar Island to the Pakleni Islands

Explore the myriad of the Pakleni Islands, a divine collections in front of Hvar, whose pine trees provide shade to numerous idyllic coves. There is time to swim, snorkel, chill, get a coffee or refreshing drink at beach bar. Kayak slowly back to Hvar in the early afternoon. 3- 4 hour tour. The length of the route is 3-5 Nm, with one or two beach stops - depending of the weather conditions and pace of the group. We cover part of the archipelago which is closer to Hvar town, passing by the islands of Jerolim and Marinkovac. If the weather permits we would sea kayak outside of the channel to the south side of the islands, experiencing open sea and unlimited views over the horizon. In case of south winds, we would need to stay within the channel exploring the north side of the islands, protected from the winds. The tour starts from Krizna luka beach, just 7min walk from the city centre. As you arrive to the beach our guide(s) will prepare sea kayaks for you (double or single). You will get some dry bags to store your personal items. Before we start the tour, we would need to adjust the sea kayak steering system for each kayak, according to your height, so we would be sure that you will feel comfortable in the kayak once we set of to the sea. Once the gear is set (PFDs, drybags, paddles), we will have a short safety talk and introduction to basic sea kayaking techniques, so we would do our best so you could enjoy your tour. Once we set of to the sea, usually it takes about 30-45min to cross the channel and to reach Pakleni islands. And about 45min -1h before we exit to our first beach. While we paddle, if weather permits, we will stop in several occasions - floating in our kayaks to relax, enjoying views and hearing some explanations about our surroundings from your guide(s) or taking pictures. While on the beach enjoy your time swimming, relaxing or simply grab mask and snorkel and explore on your own. There will be opportunity to have a coffee, refreshing drink or light meal at one of the beach bars during the break. The tour ends when we return back to Hvar around 2pm to 2:30pm.