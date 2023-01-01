Museum of Broken Relationships

From romances that withered to broken family connections, this wonderfully quirky museum explores the mementos left over after a relationship ends. Displayed amid a string of all-white rooms are donations from around the globe, each with a story attached. Exhibits range from the hilarious (the toaster someone nicked so their ex could never make toast again) to the heartbreaking (the suicide note from somebody's mother). In turns funny, poignant and moving, it's a perfect summing-up of the human condition.

The innovative collection toured the world until it settled here in its permanent home. Check out the adjacent store – the 'bad memories eraser' is a best seller – and the cosy cafe with pavement tables. There are jazz nights on Thursdays during summer and autumn.