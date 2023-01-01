Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem

This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the surrounding arcade is festooned with painted scenes depicting miracles and granted prayers that local worshippers attributed to the Virgin Mary. Inside, the church is a triumphant dazzle of baroque frescos painted by Antun Lerchinger with ornate altars and its original 18th-century organ still in place.

The church is usually only open on Sunday for mass but the caretaker is more than happy to open it up for visitors at other times and give you a tour.