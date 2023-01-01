Strmol Manor

This restored 15th-century castle in Rogatec (7km east of Rogaška Slatina) has exhibits in 15 rooms on five floors. There's a 17th-century chapel with baroque and Renaissance murals, a baroque salon with pink stucco work, and an original open-hearth ‘black kitchen’ (črna kuhinja). In the loft, an exhibit recreates a mid-19th-century country kitchen, complete with original fittings and furnishings. On the 2nd floor, work from the local artists' colony is displayed.