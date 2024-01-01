Podčetrtek Castle

Eastern Slovenia

LoginSave

The enormous Renaissance-style Podčetrtek Castle, atop a 355m-high hill to the northwest of town, went up some time in the mid-16th century but was badly damaged by an earthquake in 1974. It's not open to the public but offers stunning views. To get here, walk north along Trška cesta and then west on Cesta na Grad for about 1.5km.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mirogoj Cemetery

    Mirogoj

    29.4 MILES

    A 10-minute ride north of the city centre (or a 30-minute walk through leafy streets) takes you to one of the most beautiful cemeteries in Europe, sited…

  • Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem

    Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem

    13.92 MILES

    This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the…

  • Ptuj Castle

    Ptuj Castle

    22.38 MILES

    Ptuj Castle is an agglomeration of styles from the 14th to the 18th centuries, but it is nonetheless a majestic sight, sitting high on the hill…

  • Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    23.98 MILES

    This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…

  • Posavje Museum

    Posavje Museum

    17.78 MILES

    Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…

  • Trakošćan Castle

    Trakošćan Castle

    18.25 MILES

    This castle, 80km northwest of Zagreb, is worth a visit for its well-presented museum and attractive grounds. The exact origin of its construction is…

  • Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park

    Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park

    26.73 MILES

    Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…

  • Pleterje Monastery

    Pleterje Monastery

    26.2 MILES

    Located 10km southwest of Kostanjevica na Krki, the enormous Pleterje Monastery belongs to the Carthusians, the strictest of all monastic orders. The…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Slovenia attractions

1. Church of St Lawrence

0.14 MILES

This small whitewashed church, with a frescoed ceiling, is on the road leading to the castle.

2. Olimje Minorite Monastery

1.55 MILES

The Minorite Olimje Monastery, 3km southwest of Podčetrtek, was built as a Renaissance-style castle in about 1550. Its Church of the Assumption contains…

3. Land of Fairytales & Fantasy

1.9 MILES

This little trail in the forest, 1.5km above the Olimje Minorite Monastery, was laid out by the former local school principal and leads you past dozens of…

4. Veliki Tabor Castle

2.87 MILES

As you approach the pentagonal hilltop castle of Veliki Tabor, 57km northwest of Zagreb, what unfolds is a pleasing panorama of hills, cornfields,…

5. Rogaška Glassworks

5.41 MILES

Rogaška Slatina is as celebrated for its crystal glass as it is for its mineral water. Individuals are welcome to take a guided tour of the town's glass…

6. Tempel

5.72 MILES

This lovely art-nouveau pavilion at the southern end of Zdraviliški trg was built in 1904. Today it's home to a couple of hum-drum boutiques.

8. Ana's Mansion

6.03 MILES

This ambitious, though rather odd, museum is divided into several distinct sections including a water-based art installation, a collection of tree bark, a…