Štatenberg Manor

Ptuj

This vast 18th-century manor, built in baroque style, is 5km outside Makole (30km southwest from Ptuj). Guided tours around part of the palatial interior, including some frescoed salons, are possible with prior arrangement. There's also a bar and restaurant here open at weekends during the warmer months (bookings essential for meals).

