This vast 18th-century manor, built in baroque style, is 5km outside Makole (30km southwest from Ptuj). Guided tours around part of the palatial interior, including some frescoed salons, are possible with prior arrangement. There's also a bar and restaurant here open at weekends during the warmer months (bookings essential for meals).
Štatenberg Manor
Ptuj
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem
14.97 MILES
This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the…
11.41 MILES
Ptuj Castle is an agglomeration of styles from the 14th to the 18th centuries, but it is nonetheless a majestic sight, sitting high on the hill…
29.49 MILES
Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…
13.83 MILES
This castle, 80km northwest of Zagreb, is worth a visit for its well-presented museum and attractive grounds. The exact origin of its construction is…
20.81 MILES
This branch of the Celje Regional Museum's collection is housed in a grand Renaissance building called the Old Count's Mansion. The 1st floor is home to a…
11.83 MILES
As you approach the pentagonal hilltop castle of Veliki Tabor, 57km northwest of Zagreb, what unfolds is a pleasing panorama of hills, cornfields,…
17.21 MILES
Nestled in the Sutla River valley near the Slovenian border, the village of Kumrovec has been transformed into an open-air ethnographic museum. A re…
20.91 MILES
Set amidst the hills of the Kozjansko region, Podsreda Castle is one of the best-preserved Romanesque fortresses in Slovenia. It looks pretty much the way…
Nearby Ptuj attractions
1. Basilica of the Patroness Mary
4.69 MILES
The pilgrimage Basilica of the Patroness Mary, in Ptujska Gora village 14km southwest of Ptuj, contains one of the most treasured objects in Slovenia: a…
6.12 MILES
This ambitious, though rather odd, museum is divided into several distinct sections including a water-based art installation, a collection of tree bark, a…
6.13 MILES
This small brick church dates from 1804.
6.41 MILES
This lovely art-nouveau pavilion at the southern end of Zdraviliški trg was built in 1904. Today it's home to a couple of hum-drum boutiques.
6.48 MILES
This is Slovenia’s largest skanzen (open-air village museum) with regular displays of traditional activities such as weaving, bread-making and stone…
6.7 MILES
This restored 15th-century castle in Rogatec (7km east of Rogaška Slatina) has exhibits in 15 rooms on five floors. There's a 17th-century chapel with…
6.77 MILES
Rogaška Slatina is as celebrated for its crystal glass as it is for its mineral water. Individuals are welcome to take a guided tour of the town's glass…
11.29 MILES
Carefully restored and newly reopened to the public, Ptuj's Dominican Monastery was first established in 1230, though much of its original medieval…