Rogaška Glassworks

Rogaška Slatina is as celebrated for its crystal glass as it is for its mineral water. Individuals are welcome to take a guided tour of the town's glass-making factory to see the production from glass-blowing to decorating. The shop here has a wide range of leaded crystal items for sale. It's 2km southeast of the centre.

