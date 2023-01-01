Rogatec Open-Air Museum

This is Slovenia’s largest skanzen (open-air village museum) with regular displays of traditional activities such as weaving, bread-making and stone-cutting. Within the complex there are more than a dozen (mostly original) structures, moved here in the early 1980s. The central farmhouse, built by the Šmit family in the early 19th century, barn, a toplar (double hayrack), forge, grocery shop and vintner’s cottage replicate a typical Styrian hamlet of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Rogatec is 7km east of Rogaška Slatina.