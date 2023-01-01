Ana's Mansion

This ambitious, though rather odd, museum is divided into several distinct sections including a water-based art installation, a collection of tree bark, a small exhibit on Rogaška's important glass-making industry (with little in the way of explanation), a collection of lovely engravings of Rogaşka Slatina, donated to the town by Swiss collector Kurt Müller, and a rather eccentric exhibit of letters and memorabilia from the Yugoslav kingdom plus autographs of the great, good and infamous, all amassed by one man.