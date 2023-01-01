Carefully restored and newly reopened to the public, Ptuj's Dominican Monastery was first established in 1230, though much of its original medieval character was replaced by baroque features during the 18th century. Inside, the walls of the Gothic cloister still hold on to scraps of faded frescoes, while the baroque powder-pink refectory is home to swirling plasterwork and colourful murals. The entrance fee includes an audio guide with some good basic historical information on the building.