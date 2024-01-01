This renovated yellow mansion was the erstwhile home of the Salzburg bishops and a number of aristocratic families over the centuries.
Little Castle
Ptuj
Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem
17.7 MILES
This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the…
0.1 MILES
Ptuj Castle is an agglomeration of styles from the 14th to the 18th centuries, but it is nonetheless a majestic sight, sitting high on the hill…
11.83 MILES
This castle, 80km northwest of Zagreb, is worth a visit for its well-presented museum and attractive grounds. The exact origin of its construction is…
21.01 MILES
As you approach the pentagonal hilltop castle of Veliki Tabor, 57km northwest of Zagreb, what unfolds is a pleasing panorama of hills, cornfields,…
25.38 MILES
Nestled in the Sutla River valley near the Slovenian border, the village of Kumrovec has been transformed into an open-air ethnographic museum. A re…
Basilica of the Patroness Mary
6.74 MILES
The pilgrimage Basilica of the Patroness Mary, in Ptujska Gora village 14km southwest of Ptuj, contains one of the most treasured objects in Slovenia: a…
Museum of the Krapina Neanderthal
17.64 MILES
Those with kids should make a beeline to this brilliant museum which explores the history of the universe, earth and humanity, as well as highlighting the…
0.19 MILES
Funnel-shaped Slovenski trg is the centre of old Ptuj. The 16th-century City Tower dominates the square's eastern side. Roman tombstones and sacrificial…
Nearby Ptuj attractions
0.05 MILES
Ptuj's newly opened city gallery concentrates on contemporary art with a particular emphasis on local artists.
0.07 MILES
Carefully restored and newly reopened to the public, Ptuj's Dominican Monastery was first established in 1230, though much of its original medieval…
0.09 MILES
Ptuj castle’s Renaissance Peruzzi Portal (1570) adorns the castle approach from Grajska ulica.
0.1 MILES
Ptuj Castle is an agglomeration of styles from the 14th to the 18th centuries, but it is nonetheless a majestic sight, sitting high on the hill…
0.12 MILES
Pedestrian Prešernova ulica was the town’s market in the Middle Ages. The arched spans above some of the narrow side streets support older buildings. The…
0.16 MILES
The Late Gothic House, dating from about 1400, has an unusual projection held up by a Moor's head.
0.17 MILES
The sombre Romanesque House is the oldest building in Ptuj.
0.18 MILES
On the northern side of Slovenski trg, the Mediterranean-style Ljutomer House was built in 1565 and now houses the TIC.