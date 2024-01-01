Little Castle

Ptuj

This renovated yellow mansion was the erstwhile home of the Salzburg bishops and a number of aristocratic families over the centuries.

  • Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem

    Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem

    17.7 MILES

    This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the…

  • Ptuj Castle

    Ptuj Castle

    0.1 MILES

    Ptuj Castle is an agglomeration of styles from the 14th to the 18th centuries, but it is nonetheless a majestic sight, sitting high on the hill…

  • Trakošćan Castle

    Trakošćan Castle

    11.83 MILES

    This castle, 80km northwest of Zagreb, is worth a visit for its well-presented museum and attractive grounds. The exact origin of its construction is…

  • Veliki Tabor Castle

    Veliki Tabor Castle

    21.01 MILES

    As you approach the pentagonal hilltop castle of Veliki Tabor, 57km northwest of Zagreb, what unfolds is a pleasing panorama of hills, cornfields,…

  • Kumrovec Staro Selo Museum

    Kumrovec Staro Selo Museum

    25.38 MILES

    Nestled in the Sutla River valley near the Slovenian border, the village of Kumrovec has been transformed into an open-air ethnographic museum. A re…

  • Basilica of the Patroness Mary

    Basilica of the Patroness Mary

    6.74 MILES

    The pilgrimage Basilica of the Patroness Mary, in Ptujska Gora village 14km southwest of Ptuj, contains one of the most treasured objects in Slovenia: a…

  • Museum of the Krapina Neanderthal

    Museum of the Krapina Neanderthal

    17.64 MILES

    Those with kids should make a beeline to this brilliant museum which explores the history of the universe, earth and humanity, as well as highlighting the…

  • Slovenski Trg

    Slovenski Trg

    0.19 MILES

    Funnel-shaped Slovenski trg is the centre of old Ptuj. The 16th-century City Tower dominates the square's eastern side. Roman tombstones and sacrificial…

1. Ptuj City Gallery

0.05 MILES

Ptuj's newly opened city gallery concentrates on contemporary art with a particular emphasis on local artists.

2. Dominican Monastery

0.07 MILES

Carefully restored and newly reopened to the public, Ptuj's Dominican Monastery was first established in 1230, though much of its original medieval…

3. Peruzzi Portal

0.09 MILES

Ptuj castle’s Renaissance Peruzzi Portal (1570) adorns the castle approach from Grajska ulica.

4. Ptuj Castle

0.1 MILES

Ptuj Castle is an agglomeration of styles from the 14th to the 18th centuries, but it is nonetheless a majestic sight, sitting high on the hill…

5. Prešernova Ulica

0.12 MILES

Pedestrian Prešernova ulica was the town’s market in the Middle Ages. The arched spans above some of the narrow side streets support older buildings. The…

6. Late Gothic House

0.16 MILES

The Late Gothic House, dating from about 1400, has an unusual projection held up by a Moor's head.

8. Ljutomer House

0.18 MILES

On the northern side of Slovenski trg, the Mediterranean-style Ljutomer House was built in 1565 and now houses the TIC.