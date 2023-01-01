Croatian Museum of Naïve Art

A feast for fans of Croatia’s naive art (a form that was highly fashionable locally and worldwide during the 1960s and ’70s and has declined somewhat since), this small museum displays 80 artworks (a smidgen of the museum's total 1900 holdings) that illustrate the full range of colourful, and often dreamlike, styles within the genre. The discipline’s most important artists, such as Generalić, Mraz, Rabuzin and Smajić, are all displayed here.

In early 2018 plans were announced to construct a new gallery space on Vranicanijeva (a hop-skip-jump from the current location) to display the museum's collection.