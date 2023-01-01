One of the best views in town – across red-tile roofs towards the cathedral – is from this square behind the Jesuit Church of St Catherine. It's the perfect spot to begin or end an Upper Town wander. The square is also home to Zagreb's most famous street art; the Whale, gracing the facade of the abandoned Galerija Gradec building, is a 3D work by French artist Etien.

The building was covered in scaffolding in 2018 and the artwork couldn't be seen; it's expected to be unveiled again in the future.