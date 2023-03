Horror buffs will love the display of 70-plus full-scale historic instruments of torture. But seeing, touching and trying out the 1792 guillotine replica, pendulum, rack or iron maiden gives more than a sensationalist take on violence. Experiencing the museum's multisensory rooms, such as the semidark Cabinet of Wonders or the Dungeon, allows an idea of the terror these instruments once wielded.

The museum is signposted from Tkalčićeva but can also be entered from Radićeva.