Don't expect the dizzying heights of observation decks elsewhere: Zagreb's tallest central high-rise is a minnow in the skyscraper category. However, this outdoor deck that rims the 16th-floor cafe-bar is high enough for panoramic vistas of the entire city and great views down onto Trg Bana Jelačića below. Admission gets you unlimited access to the deck and cafe, if you want to come back for sunset or night-time views.