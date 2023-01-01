Make sure you take a peek at the Stone Gate, the eastern gate to medieval Gradec Town, which is now a shrine. According to legend, a great fire in 1731 destroyed every part of the wooden gate except for the painting of the Virgin and Child (by an unknown 17th-century artist). People believe that the painting possesses miraculous powers and come regularly to pray, light candles and leave flowers. Square stone slabs are engraved with thanks and praise to the Virgin.

On the western facade of the Stone Gate you’ll see a statue of Dora, the hero of an 18th-century historical novel, who lived with her father next to the Stone Gate.