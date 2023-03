Take a trip back in time within this four-room museum devoted to Zagreb in the 1980s. There are reconstructions of typical lounge and kitchen interiors in the decade, a room devoted to iconic games with both Commodore 64 and Atari in the display, and plenty of memorabilia. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the exhibits, so kids can have great fun here playing dress up in '80s fashion and trying to figure out how all those low-tech gadgets work.