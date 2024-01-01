Jesuit Church of St Catherine

This fine baroque church was built between 1620 and 1632. Although battered by fire and earthquake, the facade still gleams and the interior (only open during Mass) contains a fine altar dating from 1762. The interior stucco work dates from 1720. Look for the 18th-century medallions depicting the life of St Catherine on the ceiling of the nave.
