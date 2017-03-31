Private Walking Tour of Upper and Downtown Zagreb

Choose between a morning or an afternoon departure, and then start your tour on foot with a pick-up from your centrally located Zagreb hotel or hostel. A ride with the shortest funicular in the world will take us to the Upper town – Gradec, one of the two medieval settlements Zagreb originates from. Enjoy the charm and harmony of the Strossmayer promenade, one of the best spots for panoramic views of Zagreb rooftops and landscape. We shall see Lotrscak tower that houses the Gric cannon which goes off every day to mark the noon, St Catherine’s baroque church built by Jesuits, the seats of Croatian Parliament and Government and Saint Mark’s Church famous for its picturesque roof with coats of arms representing the Three Kingdoms of Croatia. We continue towards Stone Gate which was a part of defense system of Gradec and it is the only city gate that survived until present day. Inside the gate there is a small chapel with the picture of Our Lady, patron saint of the city. We descend to Lower town through popular Tkalciceva street. A short stroll across the open market Dolac (market is closed for afternoon tour) will take us to the second medieval settlement – Kaptol. Dolac market is the biggest one in Zagreb, where we will get the opportunity to talk about the local cuisine. We shall also learn something more about the interesting history of the monumental Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Ladislas I, king of Hungary, founded Zagreb Diocese at the end of the 11th century. We continue towards the main Zagreb square, Jelacic Square. Ban Jelacic was an important historical figure for Croatian people, and today the square is a popular meeting point for all the locals. We will end our tour visiting beautiful park Zrinjevac, the most charming park in famous ”Lenuci horseshoe”. Drop-off to your centrally located hotel, hostel or apartment is possible.