Welcome to Zagreb
Visually, Zagreb is a mixture of straight-laced Austro-Hungarian architecture and rough-around-the-edges socialist structures, its character a sometimes uneasy combination of the two elements. This small metropolis is made for strolling the streets, drinking coffee in the permanently full cafes, popping into museums and galleries, and enjoying the theatres, concerts and cinema. It’s a year-round outdoor city: in spring and summer everyone scurries to Jarun Lake in the southwest to swim or sail, or dance the night away at lakeside discos, while in winter Zagrebians go skiing at Mt Medvednica (only a tram or bus ride away).
Top experiences in Zagreb
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Zagreb activities
Plitvice Lakes and Rastoke Full-Day Tour from Zagreb
Get picked up from your Zagreb hotel or meet the air-conditioned vehicle in Nikola Šubić Zrinski Square, and travel approximately ninety minutes south towards Lika, a traditional region of Croatia roughly bound by the Velebit and Plješevica mountains. Arrive at the historic village of Rastoke, situated at the confluence of Slunjčica and Korana rivers. Stroll around the well-preserved watermills and picturesque waterfalls, and admire the unique architecture of the houses built along the river, which are built from limestone and wood with shingle or tile roofs.Continue to Plitvice Lakes National Park, one of the oldest national parks in Southeast Europe and the largest in Croatia. Follow your English-speaking guide on a walking tour of this UNESCO World Heritage-listed park, which is famous for its 16 lakes connected by a series of waterfalls. We will see all of the highlights of the park (both Lower and Upper lakes). Cap off your visit with a boat cruise across the Kozjak lake and a panoramic train ride, soaking up the breathtaking views and pure air, before you return to Zagreb.
Ljubljana and Lake Bled Full Day Excursion from Zagreb
Start your day with a pick up from your centrally located hotel. Hop in an AC vehicle for a drive towards the capital of Slovenia. Your guide will share interesting stories about Croatia and Slovenia. You will hear about the hidden gems of both countries and all the dynamics that carved them into countries that they are today. Upon arrival in Ljubljana we kick off with a walking tour of the city accompanied with a licensed local guide. Get enchanted with stunning beauties of this lovely city. A small but a big heart-ed city offers you varieties of architectural styles, rich history and quirky bridges with dragons. Conclude your Ljubljana experience with the Ljubljana castle from where you can soak up the aerial views of the city. Begin your quest of Lake Bled with an impressive medieval castle that dates back to 11th century. Perched atop a steep cliff rising 130 meters above the glacial lake is a symbol of Bled and Slovenia. From there you can enjoy the mesmerizing views of the Julian Alps, the Church of the Assumption of Mary on the rock islet and the surrounding nature. Descend towards the lake to enjoy a stroll with more breathtaking vistas. You can try the famous cream cake from Bled, one of the symbols of the city.
Plitvice Lakes Day Trip from Zagreb
Start your day with a pickup from your Zagreb hotel, then travel south by air-conditioned vehicle to the UNESCO-listed Plitvice Lakes National Park. The oldest and largest of Croatia’s national parks, Plitvice is an oasis of interwoven azure-green lakes, thundering waterfalls, gushing streams, mossy caves and dense forest.On arrival, after roughly two hours on the road, set off at a leisurely pace to explore the surrounding forest with your expert guide. Walk amid the towering beech, spruce and fir trees, and hear the rustle of wildlife stirring below the carpet of lush ferns. Admire the rare wild flowers that line the forest trails and have your camera ready as you pass over the pretty wooden bridges that offer jaw-dropping views of the lakes. While the trails are steep and the route takes in some 300 steps, it is well worth it for the excellent vantage points.Next, give your legs a well-earned rest and take a ride in an electric boat around one of the lower lakes. As you glide across the water, notice how clear it is despite the lake's vivid turquoise appearance from afar.Following your boat ride, continue your route on foot, taking in ever more stunning views as you ascend to the higher lakes. Then, dependent on your preferences, hop aboard a bus or train for your final panoramic tour of this magnificent geological wonder.After, enjoy around 1 hour of free time. Perhaps stop off at a cafe inside the park to recharge with some lunch (own expense). Then, return to your vehicle for the journey back to Zagreb, where you tour concludes with a hotel drop-off.List of selected hotels that offer pickup and drop-off:Hotel Astoria - Petrinjska ulica 71, 10000Hotel Hilton - Ulica grada Vukovara 269A, 10000Hotel Esplanade - Mihanovićeva ulica 1, 10000Hotel Westin - Ulica Izidora Kršnjavog 1, 10000Hotel Sheraton - Ul. kneza Borne 2, 10000Hotel Panorama - Trg Krešimira Ćosića 9, 10000Hotel Dubrovnik, Gajeva ul. 1, 10000
Plitvice Lakes National Park Full-Day Tour from Zadar
Departing from Zadar in the morning, your day trip starts with the 1-hour-and-45-minute drive to Plitvice Lakes National Park.Home to diverse vegetation and wildlife, including wild boar, wolves, and even bears, the park was granted World Heritage status in 1979. Located roughly halfway between Zagreb and Zadar, it's marked on old maps as the Devil’s Garden; the spectacular area consists of 16 interconnected terraced lakes, gushing over travertine rock covered in moss. When you arrive at Plitvice, begin your 4-hour guided tour, visiting the Upper Lakes and Lower Lakes and enjoying the unspoiled environment of one of the most beautiful national parks in the world. Although you can’t swim in the protected lakes, your guide will show you the best places to explore and relax in this paradise of natural wonders. Besides walking and sightseeing, the tour includes an electric boat ride on Kozjak Lake. On your way back, stop for lunch at a restaurant outside the park (own expense) before returning to Zadar, where your tour ends.
Private Walking Tour of Upper and Downtown Zagreb
Choose between a morning or an afternoon departure, and then start your tour on foot with a pick-up from your centrally located Zagreb hotel or hostel. A ride with the shortest funicular in the world will take us to the Upper town – Gradec, one of the two medieval settlements Zagreb originates from. Enjoy the charm and harmony of the Strossmayer promenade, one of the best spots for panoramic views of Zagreb rooftops and landscape. We shall see Lotrscak tower that houses the Gric cannon which goes off every day to mark the noon, St Catherine’s baroque church built by Jesuits, the seats of Croatian Parliament and Government and Saint Mark’s Church famous for its picturesque roof with coats of arms representing the Three Kingdoms of Croatia. We continue towards Stone Gate which was a part of defense system of Gradec and it is the only city gate that survived until present day. Inside the gate there is a small chapel with the picture of Our Lady, patron saint of the city. We descend to Lower town through popular Tkalciceva street. A short stroll across the open market Dolac (market is closed for afternoon tour) will take us to the second medieval settlement – Kaptol. Dolac market is the biggest one in Zagreb, where we will get the opportunity to talk about the local cuisine. We shall also learn something more about the interesting history of the monumental Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Ladislas I, king of Hungary, founded Zagreb Diocese at the end of the 11th century. We continue towards the main Zagreb square, Jelacic Square. Ban Jelacic was an important historical figure for Croatian people, and today the square is a popular meeting point for all the locals. We will end our tour visiting beautiful park Zrinjevac, the most charming park in famous ”Lenuci horseshoe”. Drop-off to your centrally located hotel, hostel or apartment is possible.
Zagreb BIG tour
See the bigger picture of life in Zagreb by visiting a variety of neighborhoods, the new part of the city called Novi Zagreb, different locations where the locals spend their free time and more. Your friendly tour guide will pick you up at your accommodation and drive you to attractions outside the city center, such as Mirogoj Cemetery, Jarun Lake, Novi Zagreb, Marsal Tito Square, Tomislav Square, and the Botanical Garden, to name a few.Following the panoramic part of the tour, the walking portion will then begin in the Upper Town, the old part of the city. Your guide will show you around and share many interesting stories about the attractions, including the Cathedral, Jelacic Square, Stone Gate, Bloody Bridge, St. Mark's Square, Museum of Broken Relationships, the funicular and others.After the tour ends, your guide can then take you back to your accommodation or you can stay in the city and relax.