Museum of Contemporary Art

Housed in a city icon designed by local star architect Igor Franić, this museum displays both solo and thematic group shows by Croatian and international artists in its 17,000 sq metres. The permanent display, Collection in Motion, showcases 620 edgy works by 240 artists, roughly half of whom are Croatian. There's a packed year-round schedule of film, theatre, concerts and performance art.

Inside, note the fun interactive Double Slide piece by Belgian artist Carsten Holler, and the stirring Ženska Kuća installation by Croatia’s foremost artist, Sanja Iveković, dealing with the theme of violence against women.

Admission is free on the first Wednesday of each month. On summer Saturdays catch concerts on the rooftop.