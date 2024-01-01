Technical Museum Nikola Tesla

Zagreb

Science fans and kids will enjoy the motley collection here, which segues from steam-engine locomotives to scale models of satellites with a replica of a mine and exhibits on agriculture, geology, energy and transport along the way. The planetarium (additional entry 15KN) is great for older kids.

