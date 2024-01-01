Boćarski Dom

Let the tots run free. This park has the best in playground equipment, playing fields and a rollerblading ramp. There's also a relaxing path along the Sava River.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museum of Broken Relationships
1.82 MILES
From romances that withered to broken family connections, this wonderfully quirky museum explores the mementos left over after a relationship ends…
3.31 MILES
A 10-minute ride north of the city centre (or a 30-minute walk through leafy streets) takes you to one of the most beautiful cemeteries in Europe, sited…
Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem
26.13 MILES
This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the…
26.61 MILES
This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…
19.41 MILES
Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…
1.85 MILES
A feast for fans of Croatia’s naive art (a form that was highly fashionable locally and worldwide during the 1960s and ’70s and has declined somewhat…
1.85 MILES
Right in the heart of the city, Zagreb’s bustling fruit and vegetable market has been trader-central since the 1930s when the city authorities set up a…
1.77 MILES
This very short, and steep, funicular railway line, constructed in 1888, connects the Lower and Upper Towns of Zagreb.
Nearby Zagreb attractions
1. Dražen Petrović Memorial Museum
0.96 MILES
Basketball is popular in Zagreb, which is home to the Cibona basketball team. Pay homage to the team’s most famous player at the Dražen Petrović Memorial…
0.98 MILES
Temporary exhibitions and installations by some of Croatia’s youngest artists with a focus on conceptual art. The space also hosts occasional theatre…
3. Technical Museum Nikola Tesla
0.99 MILES
Science fans and kids will enjoy the motley collection here, which segues from steam-engine locomotives to scale models of satellites with a replica of a…
4. Medika Diving & Technicolour Dream Murals
1.13 MILES
Two of the best pieces of street art in Zagreb are slightly hidden away in the small garden on the southern side of the Westin Hotel. The Medika Diving…
1.15 MILES
If you need a change from museums and galleries, take a break in this lovely, verdant retreat. Laid out in 1890, the garden has 10,000 species of plants…
1.21 MILES
Zagreb's most majestic art deco building, with massive owls of wisdom staring out from the corners of the roof, was built in 1913 to house the royal…
7. Open My Eyes That I May See Mural
1.23 MILES
This 90m long montage-style mural by acclaimed Croatian street artist OKO brightens up the western side of the Museum of Contemporary Art.
1.27 MILES
Housed in a city icon designed by local star architect Igor Franić, this museum displays both solo and thematic group shows by Croatian and international…