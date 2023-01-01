Croatian State Archives

Zagreb's most majestic art deco building, with massive owls of wisdom staring out from the corners of the roof, was built in 1913 to house the royal library and land archives. Today it's home to the state archives, and two daily tours allow you a peek inside its grand interiors. The tour highlight is the Great Reading Room, decked out with huge chandeliers and Vlaho Bukovac's Development of Croatian Culture painting portraying major figures from Croatian history.