The ethnographic heritage of Croatia is catalogued in this museum housed in a domed 1903 building. Out of 70,000 items, about 2750 are on display, including ceramics, jewellery, musical instruments, tools, weapons and folk costumes, such as gold-embroidered scarves from Slavonia and lace from the island of Pag. Thanks to donations from the Croatian explorers Mirko and Stevo Seljan, there are also artefacts from South America, Ethiopia, China, Japan and Australia.