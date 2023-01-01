Housed in an imposing neo-Renaissance former school is the eclectic, globe-trotting private art collection of Ante Topić Mimara, who donated over 3750 priceless objects to his native Zagreb (even though he spent much of his life in Salzburg, Austria). Inside you'll find Ptolemaic glassware from Alexandria, delicate jade and ivory Qing-dynasty ornaments, ornate 14th-century wooden crosses encrusted with semiprecious stones and a vast European painting collection with works by Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Bosch, Velázquez, Goya, Renoir and Degas.