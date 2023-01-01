Medika Diving & Technicolour Dream Murals

Two of the best pieces of street art in Zagreb are slightly hidden away in the small garden on the southern side of the Westin Hotel. The Medika Diving mural by Lonac depicts a diver in vibrant yellow and green tones and incorporates the chimney pipe coming out of the wall as the snorkel. On the opposite wall the huge Technicolour Dream mural, portraying a sleeping girl painted in blue, was a collaborative project between Lonac and Chez 186.

To find the murals, head south on Savska from Rooseveltov Trg, past the Westin Hotel and the DM department store. Straight after DM, turn right into the small garden area which leads out to the hotel's car park. You should see Medika Diving from the turn.