Welcome to Poreč
Mass tourism means this is definitely not the place for a quiet getaway (unless you come out of season). However there’s a World Heritage–listed basilica, a medley of Gothic, Romanesque and baroque buildings and a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and the pristine Istrian interior is within easy reach. It's also become the party hub of Istria in the last couple of years, drawing in young party-goers from all corners of Europe and beyond.
Top experiences in Poreč
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Poreč activities
Istria Day Trip from Pula and Medulin
Your driver will meet you at one of the selected hotels in either Pula or Medulin prior to 8:30am (time to be advised at reconfirmation). After boarding your air-conditioned coach and picking up other guests, your tour will begin as you travel back in time to explore the Istrian peninsula mid-morning. First, you'll visit one of the most delightful hilltops villages in Istria - Bale, with its stoned streets winding around the hill. Then after spending about 45 minutes in Bale, you'll board your coach and head to Rovinj. Upon arrival, you'll discover the small city that is also known as 'Little Venice.' See all the tall townhouses set along cobblestone streets. This tiny seaside town looks like a mirror image of its Italian neighbor, only in miniature. You'll spend about 2.5 hours exploring the town and have some free time as well to explore. Drive to Grizini and see a local donkey who welcomes visitors. Here, you'll savor a tasty Istrian lunch lasting about 1-hour long. Finally, you'll board your coach and travel to Porec - an old town built on a small peninsula. Spend about nearly 2 hours to explore the streets and learning about its history, which began more than 2,000 years ago. With this span of time, it makes this old city a cultural monument in itself. Walk the old streets Decumanus and Cardo Maximus, by the remains of Roman temples of Mars and Neptune. See a more important monument - the Euphrasian basilica, one of the most beautiful preserved monuments of early Byzantine art in the Mediterranean. At the end of the tour at around 6pm, you'll depart Porec for Pula and Medulin with an expected return to your hotel by around 7pm.
Lake Bled Day Trip from Western Croatia
Slovenia’s Lake Bled is truly stunning. Depart around 8:30am, depending on pick-up location, and set in a pine forest with a mountain scenery backdrop on an air-conditioned coach that holds up to 50 people.Arrive in Ravbarkomana for a break, then you're off to Lake Bled, arriving around 12pm. Lake Bled is, can't-believe-your-eyes-pretty and it rightfully deserves its name as ‘’The Pearl of Alps’’. All snow-capped mountains and glass-like waters, its home to Slovenia's only island - and there is more than a touch of the Austrian Alps about it. To get the best view, you will visit Bled castle, tickets included - you can see right across the lake from here. However, spare some attention for the chateau itself. With its cone-shaped turrets, yard-thick walls and lofty parapets it is something special. Back on the shore, you pile into a rowing boat to glide over to the tiny island church. Legend has it if you make a wish as you ring the church bell, your wish just might come true.Around 4pm, you will depart and make your way back to the hotels, around 7:30pm arriving in Porec, 8:30pm arriving in Rovinj.
Venice Day Trip from Porec via High-Speed Boat
Join us on an unforgettable trip to Venice, the city that stretches across 118 small islands connected by 400 bridges with 150 channels that flow under them. Founded in the 5th century, Venice became the world's most powerful maritime force in the 10th century. Walk across the St. Mark's Square, take a gondola ride, stroll down the narrow streets of Venice or simply enjoy the famous Italian cuisine. The old squares, beautiful palaces, churches, and galleries give a sense of going through a very vivid picture streaked with warm colors that perfectly illustrates the romantic ambiance that exudes Venice. Itinerary: 07:00 Boarding a vesselPlease arrive at a pier of Porec at least 15 minutes before the start of the trip, so that the boarding could pass smoothly. Our operatives would confirm each passenger from a list of passengers, which will be sent then to the Italian border police. 07:30 Vessel departureAs soon as catamaran sails out, you can relax aboard while enjoying a cup of coffee with a freshly baked croissant (not included in price). Sailing into the Lagoon of Venice will offer us an amazing view of Venice from the open deck of the catamaran.10:30 Arrival at destinationWe will take a short walk to Piazza San Marco and, along the way, we will make a few short stops for a brief introduction of Venice. 11:30 Free timeWe recommend you to spend free time by strolling down the Venice streets and bridges while exploring channels with gondolas. Don't forget to try out the gastronomic offer of Venice. You can also visit one of Murano glass workshops where you will have the opportunity to see the whole process of glass making. We will inform you about the location and time of our departure back to the catamaran.17:00 Vessel departureOur departure would be an ideal opportunity to exchange impressions, enjoy the architecture, people and the view of Venice from the open deck of the catamaran.20:00 Excursion end, arrivalEntering the Porec lagoon, we will bring our all-day-long activity to an end.
Porec to Pula Private One-Way Transfer
Take the hassle and stress out to choose your private transfer from Poreč to Pula. Buses won't take you exactly where you need to go, and taxis can be unreliable, so why not choose the most comfortable, safe and dependable option - a private transfer? Your vehicle will be air-conditioned, comfortable and fast. Along the way, you will spend around 50 minutes driving along the beautiful Croatian coastline, surrounded by hills and crystal-clear waters. You will have a professional driver willing to help with anything you might need. Sit back and relax as your adventure in Croatia begins! Enjoy and have fun!
Plitvice Private Day Trip from Porec
Plitvice Lakes National Park (Croatian: Nacionalni park Plitvička jezera) is one of the oldest national parks in Southeast Europe and the largest national park in Croatia. In 1979, Plitvice Lakes National Park was added to the UNESCO World Heritage register. The national park was founded in 1949 and is situated in the mountainous karst area of central Croatia, at the border to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The important north-south road connection, which passes through the national park area, connects the Croatian inland with the Adriatic coastal region. The protected area extends over 296.85 square kilometres (73,350 acres). Each year, more than 1 million visitors are recorded. Entrance is subject to variable charges, up to 180 kuna or around €24 per adult in peak season.We will make a few stops during our driving where you can make a piture of some popular area. We can also stop at any place you would like. After few hours we will come to Plitvice where you will enjoy in unique Croatian nature.Enjoy!
Istria in 1 Day for min 4 persons
You start in the morning at your accommodation. After the guide picked you up with our air-conditioned van you’ll drive right away into the hills and valleys of Istria’s countryside. First stop is in Poreč – the town of the Golden Mosaics. Join your guide on a UNESCO Euphrasian Basilica Tour or discover the Venetian streets of Poreč by yourself. After Poreč you’ll sit down at a wooden table somewhere in the Istrian Vineyards to enjoy a 2-course lunch including great Istrian Wine and fresh local fruit juices. Next stop is Istria’s greatest hilltop town – Motovun. Surrounded by mighty city walls and a prime position on top of a big hill delivers a great atmosphere. Walk the scenic city walls and join a free truffle tasting in order to try the most expensive mushroom in the world (shopping opportunities available). Last stop is Grožnjan – the Artist’s village. Dreamy medieval architecture, narrow cobbled streets, and galleries with artists from all over former Yugoslavia fill up the town with artsy colors and shapes. Return to your accommodation is in the late afternoon/early evening. This is a full day trip.