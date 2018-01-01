Venice Day Trip from Porec via High-Speed Boat

Join us on an unforgettable trip to Venice, the city that stretches across 118 small islands connected by 400 bridges with 150 channels that flow under them. Founded in the 5th century, Venice became the world's most powerful maritime force in the 10th century. Walk across the St. Mark's Square, take a gondola ride, stroll down the narrow streets of Venice or simply enjoy the famous Italian cuisine. The old squares, beautiful palaces, churches, and galleries give a sense of going through a very vivid picture streaked with warm colors that perfectly illustrates the romantic ambiance that exudes Venice. Itinerary: 07:00 Boarding a vesselPlease arrive at a pier of Porec at least 15 minutes before the start of the trip, so that the boarding could pass smoothly. Our operatives would confirm each passenger from a list of passengers, which will be sent then to the Italian border police. 07:30 Vessel departureAs soon as catamaran sails out, you can relax aboard while enjoying a cup of coffee with a freshly baked croissant (not included in price). Sailing into the Lagoon of Venice will offer us an amazing view of Venice from the open deck of the catamaran.10:30 Arrival at destinationWe will take a short walk to Piazza San Marco and, along the way, we will make a few short stops for a brief introduction of Venice. 11:30 Free timeWe recommend you to spend free time by strolling down the Venice streets and bridges while exploring channels with gondolas. Don't forget to try out the gastronomic offer of Venice. You can also visit one of Murano glass workshops where you will have the opportunity to see the whole process of glass making. We will inform you about the location and time of our departure back to the catamaran.17:00 Vessel departureOur departure would be an ideal opportunity to exchange impressions, enjoy the architecture, people and the view of Venice from the open deck of the catamaran.20:00 Excursion end, arrivalEntering the Porec lagoon, we will bring our all-day-long activity to an end.